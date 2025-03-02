Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined three Premier League rivals in the chase to sign a Ligue 1 midfielder who made a big impression in the Champions League this season.

It’s expected to be a busy summer in north London as Spurs give their full backing to Ange Postecoglou – assuming he remains in charge – after a difficult season domestically that has been riddled by injuries to key players.

Tottenham currently sit 13th in the Premier League table but do still have hope of securing their first silverware since 2008 as they prepare to face AZ in the Europa League last 16.

Daniel Levy and co. had been expected to be active in the winter window, due to the club’s injury crisis, but only ended up landing young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and the loan additions of Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel.

Danso has already made enough of an impression that his option to buy will also certainly be activated, although the jury remains out on Tel as the Bayern Munich talent continues to struggle to make his mark in English football. In fairness to the 19-year-old, he has been asked to play as a central striker due to injuries to Dominic Solanke and Richarlison, when he is arguably better utilised in Son Heung-min’s role off the left.

One area where Tottenham have particularly struggled to control games this season though is in midfield, despite it being the position where they have been least affected by injury issues.

Yves Bissouma has been unable to make the defensive midfield role his own and looks almost certain to be offloaded this summer, which could open the door for brilliant teenage talent Archie Gray – once he is no longer needed to fill in at centre-back or full-back.

However, Spurs continue to be linked with new recruits in their engine room and the latest name is highly-rated Monaco star Lamine Camara.

Tottenham firmly in the mix for Monaco standout

According to a report from TBR Football, Tottenham have joined the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea in the race for the Senegal international.

Camara joined Monaco from FC Metz in July 2024 and has enjoyed a fantastic debut season at the Principality, firmly cementing his place as a mainstay in the first XI.

Indeed, 21-year-old talent is considered by many to be Senegal’s best prospect since Sadio Mane and has scored twice and supplied six assists – despite playing the majority of his 31 games in all competitions in a more defensive midfield role.

The 23-cap Senegal international also made a big impression with his performances in the Champions League this season, although he could not help Monaco progress to the last 16.

TBR Football adds that a number of scouts from around Europe have been tracking Camara, who is viewed as one of the best African prospects in some time.

However, it’s also reported that Monaco are in no rush to sell Camara after just one season and will resist any approaches, although their resolve could be tested depending on the size of any concrete bids that are actually tabled.

Camara is being viewed as the ideal replacement for the hugely disappointing Bissouma and is arguably more versatile than the Mali star, given his ability to play further forward and create – as evidenced by his six assists this term.

