Tottenham jump at chance to accept centre-back swap proposal in massive boost for Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou takes charge of Tottenham for the first time

Reports from Turkey are suggesting a potential centre-back swap proposal is on the cards between Tottenham and Galatasaray before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Restructuring a Spurs defence that conceded 63 Premier League goals last season was always on the agenda for new boss Ange Postecoglou, although it took until the last few days to get a deal for Dutch defender Micky van de Ven over the line.

Tottenham could end up paying Wolfsburg £43million for the Netherlands Under-21 international after he completed his switch on Tuesday, while Blackburn starlet Ashley Phillips has also arrived.

However, it appears that Postecoglou is not done there and still wants another centre-back on board before the window closes.

The north London side continue to be heavily linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, although Manchester United have also emerged as candidates to sign the Burkina Faso international.

And while incomings at Tottenham continue to be speculated on, there are also expected to be several outgoings over the next few weeks.

One of those also certain to be on his way is former record-signing Davinson Sanchez.

The Colombia international has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under successive managers in north London and has already turned down a move to Russia this summer.

Ironically, he had his best game in a Spurs shirt in some time during their friendly loss to a strong Barcelona side on Tuesday evening.

And while that display is highly unlikely to change the club’s stance on Sanchez’s future, it might have given Postecoglou some food for thought.

Galatasaray to offer Nelsson as Sanchez bait

Turkish giants Galatasaray remain the favourites to sign the 27-year-old, who is also on the radar of Strasbourg, Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

But now a report from Turkey claims that Victor Nelsson could be offered to Spurs as part of a swap deal.

Postecoglou was tracking the Dane at the same time as both Van de Ven and Tapsoba, although it was thought that Tottenham had actually ended their interest in the player.

However, Turkish reports suggest that Galatasaray will throw Nelsson in the mix in their bid to sign Sanchez.

They are proposing that Spurs pay €13m (£11m) plus Sanchez to snap up the 24-year-old which, on the face of it, looks a good deal.

The report also adds that Tottenham have ‘welcomed’ the Istanbul club’s counteroffer, with a decision expected to be made soon.

Postecoglou’s men open up their Premier League campaign with a trip to London rivals Brentford on Tuesday.

