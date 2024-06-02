Tottenham keeping 30-goal value for money Gimenez alternative up their sleeve

Tottenham could target cut-price Serhou Guirassy instead of Santiago Gimenez this summer

Tottenham are being tipped to move for a value-for-money alternative to Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to make a significant striker addition.

It’s no secret that the Spurs boss wants a new No.9 leading the line next season, despite improved output from Richarlison and goals for skipper Son Heung-min when lined up as a central attacker.

However, Postecoglou realises that he needs a genuine threat capable of scoring-plus goals a season – as the club previously had with Harry Kane for almost a decade.

With that in mind, Tottenham have been heavily tipped to land Mexican hotshot Gimenez in a €45m (£38.4m) deal, beating the likes of Liverpool, Southampton and Milan to his signature.

However, Football Insider reports that Postecoglou has a cheaper Plan B also in play, if they fail to sign Gimenez for whatever reason.

They state that Stuttgart attacker Serhou Guirassy remains an option as the Guinea international offers a ‘value for money’ option in north London.

Guirassy is coming off the back of an incredible campaign with Stuttgart that saw him bag 30 goals in 30 games as the Bundesliga outfit finished second in the table behind runaway winners Bayer Leverkusen but ahead of Bayern Munich.

Guirassy being chased by multiple clubs

The 28-year-old does have plenty of admirers though, with West Ham, Borussia Dortmund and Milan also keen.

However, FI adds that Tottenham are interested, given Guirassy’s incredibly cheap release clause which is set at just £17.5million.

From Suttgart’s pint of view, they are trying everything in their power to keep the player but an exit clause like that will only attract attention, especially for a player who scored 30 goals in one of Europe’s top leagues this season.

As for the player himself, it’s reported that Guirassy is ‘tempted to remain’ with Stuttgart due to their Champions League qualification – something that could throw a real spanner in the works for suitors not in Europe’s premier cup competition.