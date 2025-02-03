Tottenham are reported to have failed with a £20million bid for outstanding Burnley defender Maxim Esteve as they push to sign another centre-back before the 11pm transfer deadline.

L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi reported that Spurs made an official bid to sign Esteve from the Championship side as they look to bolster their defensive options after being rebuffed by Crystal Palace earlier in the day in their efforts to land Marc Guehi.

It was then reported that their defensive focus had switched back to Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, although that is once again off the table as they now pursue a deal for Esteve instead.

Tottenham only recently confirmed the signing of Kevin Danso from Lens on loan to bolster a depleted back line, although Micky van de Ven should be fit to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield on Thursday night.

Cristian Romero could also return soon, but that is not stopping Ange Postecoglou hunt more defensive recruits and it appears that Esteve could be north London bound. However, Spurs will have to up their offer to £30m to get their man.

Indeed, the report adds that the Clarets have rejected the offer of £20m, with the promotion chasers demanding an additional £10m to even enter into negotiations as the clock ticks down.

Esteve has been a real rock at the heart of a water-tight Burnley defence that has conceded a remarkable nine goals in 30 Championship outings.

The 6ft 4in France Under-21 international joined Burnely initially on loan last season before completing a permanent move in the summer and has played 27 times this term.

When he arrived at Turf Moor last February, Ligue 1 expert Luke Entwistle, who is also editor in chief at Get French Football, gave the lowdown on the player’s qualities.

“He isn’t your archetypal modern centre-back,” he said.

“Despite often playing on the left hand-side of a back-three, the left footer isn’t the most progressive player, be it carrying the ball forward or through his distribution.

“Within a back-three system, he is given licence to be aggressive in his defending, pushing into the midfield to apply pressure which he does very well.

“His languid style means that he is quite effective in duels, be it in the air or on the ground. But whilst he is a positive defender who likes to win the ball high, he’s also composed when defending in-and-around his box.”

“Given his stature, Estève is deceitfully strong I’d say and he uses that strength well to dispossess his opponents, this coupled with a good turn of speed, makes him an effective defender when running back to goal as well.”

Dragusin ACL injury confirmed

Meanwhile, Tottenham have received the news they were dreading on Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin.

The defender will be out for the remainder of the season and likely the first half of the 2025/26 campaign after tearing his ACL during last week’s Europa League game against Elfsborg.

The 23-year-old, who joined the club exactly a year ago, is set to undergo an operation in London and is not expected to return until some point next season.

Dragusin looked in agony as he clutched his knee and collapsed to the turf before being hauled off against the Swedish club, with the club having to wait until the swelling went down before giving a confirmed diagnosis.

The addition of Danso will certainly help a Tottenham back line that could have first-choice pairing Van de Ven and Romero back together soon, although there are concerns that the latter could have to wait longer for his return as Tottenham tread carefully over his fitness.

