Tottenham lauded for making ‘best signing this summer’ as Postecoglou snared ‘perfect match’

Alan Stubbs has detailed his opinion that James Maddison was the “best signing this summer” and the playmaker is a “perfect match” for Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou has recruited well during his short time at Spurs so far. Over the summer, permanent moves for Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski were confirmed, while the Australian manager signed big names such as Maddison and Brennan Johnson, among others.

Things have been going well on the pitch for the north London outfit so far this campaign. They’ve won three of four Premier League games, those wins coming in a row after a draw against Brentford on the opening day.

As a result of their top performances, Spurs currently find themselves second in the league, and with the second best goal difference, after Manchester City.

Heung-min Son has been one of the stars for Postecoglou’s side, bagging a hat-trick in the 5-2 victory over Burnley.

New boy Maddison has also been particularly effective so far this season. He scored one of the other goals in that victory, which was his second goal of the season.

On top of that, he’s provided two assists, which puts him joint fourth in the league for that statistic, with only a few players having provided three assists so far.

He’s finding himself with a lot of admirers, as pundit Stubbs has heaped praise on him for his performances so far as well as for how well he fits into his new side.

Stubbs lauds ‘signing of the summer’ Maddison

“I think he’s a really good player,” Stubbs said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

“I think if you look at certain players where they are with certain clubs, for me he’s a perfect match for Tottenham.

“With the style of play they play, what they’ve been missing. They’ve been missing that link.

In fact, Stubbs believes not only that the star is the best addition Spurs could have made, but the best anyone managed to make in the summer window.

“For me, he’s the one that’s caught my attention in terms of, he’s the best signing that I think there’s been this summer.”

Tottenham could’ve had perfect Kane link-up

Stubbs also believes that Maddison could have been the perfect player to link up with Harry Kane before he left, as he offers a different dimension, that Kane and Son previously had to change their roles somewhat to provide.

“Son has dropped into there, now he’s playing out wide. He’s so intelligent, it would have been interesting to see him with Harry Kane if Harry Kane was still there in terms of his assists,” Stubbs added.

“But you look at Harry Kane, he liked to drop deep a lot of time, he had a bit of a free role to go and play wherever he wanted because he was that good.”

While Maddison could’ve been a great asset next to Kane, he’s showing his class on his own, and Tottenham have been better for that so far this season.

