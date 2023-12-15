Tottenham launch bid to sign Serie A forward who’ll cost €20m-plus in January; contract offer already made

Tottenham have taken initial steps towards bringing a familiar Serie A forward back to the Premier League, though stiff competition is being provided by AC Milan and Juventus, according to a report.

The upcoming January window is shaping up to be a vital one for Spurs. The north London club are on the rise under Ange Postecoglou who according to Fabrizio Romano, enjoys near-unanimous popularity among the Spurs squad.

Thanks in part to the Australian, new contracts for several key performers have already been signed or are on the way.

Destiny Udogie committed his future to the club until 2030 earlier this week. Romano claimed midfielder Pape Sarr could be next to put pen to paper, while captain Son Heung-min is also ‘keen’ to extend his stay, according to Football Insider.

But with a trio of absences on the horizon in early-2024, January arrivals have assumed a greater level of importance for Tottenham.

Sarr (Senegal) and Yves Bissouma (Mali) will both compete at the Africa Cup of Nations. Son will go for glory with South Korea at the Asian Cup. Both tournaments last for roughly a month and get underway in mid-January.

As such, a new winger is wanted to bolster the forward line and offset Son’s absence. Elsewhere, a centre-back is required amid Micky van de Ven’s hamstring injury and Daniel Levy’s desire to sell Eric Dier.

A loan swoop for Al-Ittihad’s Jota has been touted. The Portuguese has barely got a look-in since his £25m move from Celtic over the summer.

But according to Italian outlet TV Play, Tottenham have accelerated a move for former West Ham winger, Felipe Anderson.

Tottenham, Milan, Juve in three-way scrap for Anderson

The Brazilian, 30, currently plays for Lazio where he’s scored one goal and provided five assists in Serie A this term.

Anderson is in the final year of his contract and in quotes carried by YardBarker, has publicly admitted a Lazio extension isn’t in the works.

“The renewal? I haven’t decided yet,” admitted Anderson. “We spoke to reach an agreement, but we haven’t at this point.

“It’s an important moment for the club. I’m fully focused on the matches. We’ll see what happens.”

According to TV Play, Anderson’s comments about his future have sounded the alarm at Lazio. Club president Claudio Lotito is described as trembling at the very real prospect Anderson will leave the club in 2024.

To that end, Juventus, AC Milan and Tottenham have all reportedly put a call in to Anderson’s camp.

What’s more, Juventus have reportedly drafted up a three-year contract worth €5m per season. Juve’s idea would be to sign Anderson as a free agent at the end of the season.

However, Milan could torpedo that plan by moving six months ahead of time in January. Of course, a transfer fee would be required if Anderson left Lazio next month and it’s claimed his club will command at least €20m before waving goodbye.

Tottenham are understood to be trailing the Italian pair in the race at present. Nonetheless, they cannot be discounted after reaching out to Lazio for information on what’s required to get a deal done.

Anderson – a right-footer – has scored 20 goals and provided 23 assists since returning to Lazio in 2021.

He spent the previous three years on the books of West Ham and scored a healthy nine Premier League goals during his best season at the club (2018/19).

