Sani Suleiman was one of Nigeria’s brightest talents at the recent under-20 World Cup, and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Tottenham have made enquiries about a potential transfer, but they face competition, with Rangers among his rival suitors.

The 19-year-old left-winger, who plays for Slovakian side AS Trencin, impressed with his speed, creativity, and ability to impact games in key moments.

Unfortunately, he missed the Round of 16 clash against Argentina due to suspension, and his absence was clearly felt as Nigeria suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat and exited the tournament.

Despite that setback, the competition confirmed Suleiman’s growing reputation. He provided a crucial assist in the decisive group-stage win over Saudi Arabia and consistently stood out as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic players.

TEAMtalk understands that scouts from several major clubs were in attendance to follow his performances, including Tottenham, but also others, such as Rangers.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Suleiman was recently ranked as the most complete Under-21 winger based on seven key performance metrics – and was also included among the top 200 U20 outfield players in the world.

Statistical analysis such as this is is increasingly used by top sides, so it’s no surprise to see interest in Suleiman ramp up.

Tottenham make enquiry for top Nigerian prospect

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham have already made initial enquiries about Suleiman’s contract situation and potential availability for future transfer windows.

However, Thomas Frank’s side are not alone: Bayer Leverkusen, Rangers, other top English sides, and clubs across Europe’s top five leagues are closely monitoring his progress.

Rangers’ transfer targets for January and beyond could hinge on their next managerial appointment, and as TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed, Steven Gerrard is very close to returning to the Ibrox hot seat.

For now, Suleiman remains focused on his return to AS Trencin, determined to keep improving and justify the growing attention surrounding his name.

The teenager has made 30 appearances for the Slovakian club to date, notching four goals and two assists, and just seems to keep getting better.

A leap into major European football seems to be a sealed fate for Suleiman, and Tottenham are in a good position to strike as they look to invest in the world’s most exciting young talents.

