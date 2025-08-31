Tottenham have made new contact as they explore the potential to sign Ademola Lookman, and TEAMtalk has been informed Spurs want an answer by midnight tonight.

Tottenham remain determined to add one more explosive option to their forward line following the signing of Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

Lookman, 27, is desperate to leave Atalanta and saw a move to Inter Milan earlier this summer fall through.

His continued availability on the market has captured Tottenham’s attention at a time when other targets have been difficult to lure away this late in the window.

TEAMtalk understands that while initial explorations around the terms and conditions of a transfer were made last week, Spurs have now revisited Atalanta to discuss more details.

Sources say they have a list of seven names they are willing to pivot between as they insist on adding one more attacking figure to the front line before Monday evening’s 7pm deadline.

Savinho has been desperate to secure a move and has been the top target but Lookman is among the names they have begun to seriously consider.

As we have reported, Lucas Paqueta and Morgan Rogers are also among the names of interest.

Competition for West Ham’s Paqueta is coming by way of Aston Villa, though Paqueta strongly suggested he’s staying put when celebrating his goal in West Ham’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Spurs want to know by tonight whether the Lookman deal is one that can progress or if they remove him from the search.

However, Tottenham don’t have a deal all to themselves, with David Ornstein bringing news of Bayern Munich entering the frame with force on Sunday afternoon.

Bayern have proposed an initial loan for a ‘sizeable’ fee plus an option to buy at a ‘significant’ price.

Encouragingly for Spurs, a subsequent update from Fabrizio Romano insisted Atalanta don’t favour the type of deal Bayern have put forward.

“Atalanta maintain their position for Ademola Lookman: no intention to let the player leave on loan with buy option,” wrote Romano.

“Bayern, Tottenham, Italian clubs are all informed on permanent deal proposal needed or guaranteed obligation to buy.”

Reports earlier this summer pointed to a €50m valuation of Lookman when Atalanta were negotiating with Inter.

Lookman has often played in an advanced central role of late for Atalanta, though with Simons signing, he’d be expected to line up on the wings if moving to north London.

📊 Lookman’s incredible Atalanta stint

Lookman’s record over three seasons with Atalanta

Latest Tottenham news

⚪️ Tottenham target spectacular double raid on Leipzig as electric forward tipped to follow Simons deal

⚪️ Tottenham explode into race to sign Liverpool star in shock late-window strike

⚪️ Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans