Tottenham leading charge for Serie A club’s best player who’s wanted by ‘half of Europe’

Tottenham Hotspur are at the front of the queue to sign rising Italy star Alessandro Buongiorno, despite the player reportedly emerging as a transfer target for ‘half of Europe’.

Buongiorno is a 24-year-old defender who came through the Torino youth ranks. Following loan spells at Carpi and Trapani, he forced his way into the Torino senior squad in the 2020-21 campaign.

The centre-back, who can also play at left-back, has gone on to play 105 times for Torino since then. He is now a vital player for the Serie A club, having made 27 appearances this term and scored three goals.

Buongiorno’s rise to becoming one of the best young centre-backs in Serie A has seen him force his way into the Italy national team, and he has won three caps so far.

Buongiorno is also expected to be hot property when it comes to the summer transfer window. Last year, he was linked with a move to Chelsea, while Italian newspaper La Repubblica now claim ‘half of Europe’ wants to land him.

But, in brilliant news for Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham are in pole position to complete a deal with Torino.

Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all big admirers of the defensive talent, though Tottenham have the funds to blow them out of the water with a big bid.

Torino have provisionally set their academy graduate’s price tag at €35million (£30m), though they will be hoping to earn more than that sum if a bidding war starts.

Tottenham in for rising Italy star

It would be a big step in Buongiorno’s career if he moved to Tottenham, as he has never played outside of his native Italy before. However, Buongiorno has fantastic potential and he could decide to test himself out against the Premier League’s elite strikers next season.

Not only is Buongiorno Torino’s most valuable player on transfermarkt, worth £26m, he has also been their best player this campaign. As per WhoScored, he has picked up an average rating of 7.2, while also leading the way for Torino in terms of tackles per game (2.5), interceptions per game (2.4) and blocks per game (0.5).

Spurs already bolstered their defensive ranks in January, raiding Genoa for Radu Dragusin. However, a summer swoop for Buongiorno would still make sense.

As Dragusin is right-footed, he can provide cover for Cristian Romero, should the Argentine get injured or pick up a ban via a red card, which never seems too far away.

Buongiorno, though, is left-footed, which means he can provide cover and competition for Micky van de Ven. Ben Davies is also in Postecoglou’s squad, though he is 31 years old and entering the twilight years of his career – Buongiorno could be a great replacement.

