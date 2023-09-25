Tottenham leader’s contract extension thrown in the bin as huge bumper new deal being formalised

Tottenham are reportedly ready to reward club skipper Son Heung-min with a lucrative new contract rather than an extension on his current deal, as has been mooted.

The South Korean has been back to his best since replacing Harry Kane as the club’s talisman in attack, while also being handed the added responsibility of captaincy by Ange Postecoglou.

Having started the new campaign in his normal position on the left wing, Richarlison’s struggles centrally prompted Postecoglou to make Son the club’s No.9 and that decision has worked out very well so far.

The 31-year-old scored a brace in the 2-2 draw north London derby draw at Arsenal on Sunday to take his tally for the season to five, following on from his hat-trick at Burnley.

And he now looks set to be well rewarded for his efforts, as reported by Football Insider.

They claim that rather than adding a year onto Son’s current deal, which runs out in 2025, Tottenham are ready to open talks with the South Korean over a ‘completely fresh’ new contract instead – in order to tie down their prized asset.

The report adds that the club hope to “reflect the forward’s importance” to the club by offering improve terms to remain in north London for years to come.

Son has scored 150 goals for Tottenham in 379 appearances since signing from Bayer Leverkusen for just €30million in 2015.

The attacker formed a deadly tandem with Kane during their time together, although his form slipped badly last season as he scored only 14 times in 47 games in a season of struggle for the north London side.

Son looks set to lead the line again this Saturday when an in-form Liverpool side head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what should be a cracking Premier League encounter.

