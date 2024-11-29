Tottenham are reportedly leading the race for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, who is on the radar of Chelsea, but the Blues are not currently planning to push for another left-sided defender.

Spurs have a good left-back in their side in the form of Destiny Udogie. While consistently decent, the Italian is not pulling up any trees, and his side want to take the step to the next level.

While that could see players in many positions replaced, it seems eyes are currently on giving competition to Udogie.

TBRFootball reports Spurs are currently the leaders in the race for Lecce man Dorgu.

The north Londoners have been linked with him for a while, and though it’s not clear why exactly they’re in the best spot, it is said that Chelsea, though keen, are happy with the performances of Marc Cucurella and Renato Veiga, and are therefore not planning to push for a new left-sided defender.

With Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and West Ham other named sides with interest in Dorgu, it seems that Tottenham are the bigger club might well be the reason for their leading position.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Tottenham signings ever: Two future legends mixed with disastrous flops

Tottenham have long-term interest in Dorgu

TEAMtalk reported in September that Spurs have been following Dorgu for over a year.

At the time, it was believed the Blues could make a move in January, the form of their current left-back seems to have lessened the chance of that.

It was also revealed that Lecce see Dorgu as a €40million (£33m/$42m) asset, and that’s unlikely to have changed much, though he has bagged three goals this season, so his price could be rising slightly.

In any case, the Denmark international – who can play as a winger as well as full-back – would seemingly make a good addition to most Premier League sides.

Tottenham round-up: Porro replacement sought

Pedro Porro apparently wants to go to Real Madrid, and Tottenham therefore have concrete interest in Lutsharel Geertruida.

Spurs have also scouted Midtjylland trio Dario Osorio, Oliver Sorensen, and Franculino Dju.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has confirmed there will be no goalkeeper signed in January, with faith in Fraser Forster, and his team-mate, Dejan Kulusevski, has hailed Brandon Austin as a very good asset in net, too.

Postecoglou has also stated he is “so excited” by Archie Gray, as he hailed him for his maturity and calmness at being made to play left-back in Europe, a position he has never played before.

Tottenham signings from Italy

Dorgu could become the latest Tottenham player to join from the Serie A.

In recent seasons, it’s been a happy hunting ground for Spurs, with multiple players joining from there.

2023/24: Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario, Radu Dragusin.

2022/23: Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Ivan Perisic.

2021/22: Rodrigo Bentancur.