Tottenham ‘leading race’ to sign £100m-rated winger with ‘secret’ bid already made

Tottenham are frontrunners to sign a £100m-rated Premier League winger having already made a ‘secret’ bid in January, and reports claim a deal can actually be struck at a hugely discounted rate.

Whether Spurs’ season can be considered a success or a monumental failure hinges entirely on how their Europa League campaign fares. Tottenham dominated Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their quarter-final clash on Thursday night, though after repeatedly being denied by the woodwork, could only manage a draw in the home leg.

Winning the Europa League would not only end the club’s trophy drought, but would also secure safe passage into next year’s Champions League.

Their presence in the UCL would greatly enhance their appeal and spending power and one player seemingly on course to be part of next season’s journey is Southampton winger, Tyler Dibling.

Eyebrows were raised in late-March when the Telegraph brought news of Southampton slapping a monstrous £100m price tag on the 19-year-old.

Dibling has caught the eye in a campaign of doom and gloom on the south coast and counts Newcastle, Manchester United and Spurs among his admirers.

Nevertheless, a £100m asking price seemed far-fetched and TEAMtalk recently learned the Saints are willing to do business for a much reduced sum.

And according to the latest from GiveMeSport, Tottenham are the frontrunners to strike a deal for less than half of the £100m price tag.

Spurs were described as ‘leading the race’ for Dibling and the club believe a deal can be made for a fee between £40m-£45m.

Southampton’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed last weekend and the strong expectation is Dibling will depart.

Spurs have made a habit of investing in younger stars of late, such as Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Mathys Tel whose deal contains an option to buy.

Dibling could be the latest young talent to sign up and Spurs are understood to have already made a ‘secret’ bid in January…

Tottenham and one other made Dibling bids

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, was informed on March 28 of Spurs’ approach for Dibling in the winter window.

We were told Southampton quoted a figure of £55m at the time, a sum Spurs deemed excessive.

BBC Sport subsequently shed further light on the situation, claiming Spurs actually tabled a £35m bid. The offer was obviously rejected, while RB Leipzig failed with a £30m bid of their own.

But with Southampton’s Premier League fate now sealed, the expectation is Dibling has the green light to leave.

How high the price goes will depend on how many more suitors are willing to act on their interest like Spurs.

But given Tottenham have already put hard cash on the table to the tune of £35m, it’s they – as GMS suggested – who are favourites for now.

Latest Tottenham news

⚪️ Man City in for ‘untouchable’ Tottenham star as Fabrizio Romano names two top Guardiola targets

⚪️ Tottenham learn costs to sign eight-cap Italy wonder with Levy to act on Paratici advice

⚪️ How Tottenham XI could look under Andoni Iraola as FOUR new signings step up in revamped attack