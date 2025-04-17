Tottenham are said to be in the lead for Jack Grealish

Tottenham are reportedly the ‘leading candidates’ to sign Manchester City star Jack Grealish, with the Citizens ‘open to listening to proposals’ for the attacker.

Spurs are having a very poor season by what are usually quite lofty standards. While they have dropped back from being top-four regulars in recent years – finishing there once in the last five seasons – they have still largely challenged for a spot there.

This season, there’s absolutely no chance of getting anywhere near. Tottenham are 15th in the Premier League, with just six games remaining.

It seems clear that something has to change, be that manager or playing personnel, and Spurs are looking to big-name attacker Grealish to improve their standing.

According to Fichajes, Spurs have ’emerged as the leading candidates’ for the three-time Premier League champion. It’s the ‘feeling of stagnation’ in his game – Grealish has started just seven league games this season – which has ‘sparked interest from several teams’.

Tottenham seemingly believe the forward can get back near his best with them, though. It’s said City would be ‘open to listening to proposals’ for Grealish if the offer ‘meets their financial expectations’ which are not mentioned.

Tottenham could finally get Grealish

Tottenham came close to landing Grealish in 2018, with the attacker himself believing he was to move there.

Spurs’ former technical director Steve Hitchen said: “We were very close to getting Jack Grealish, which would have been probably one of the best signings.”

The north London club ended up not signing a single player in the summer of 2018.

It seems almost guaranteed after such a poor season that they will bring in some fresh talent for next season, and Grealish could finally be one of their signings.

Tottenham round-up: £30m Richarlison offer coming

Everton are reportedly preparing to offer £30million for Tottenham striker Richarlison.

If Spurs accepted that, they’d lose half of their original outlay on the Brazilian, who they signed from the Toffees.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham will speak to Brentford boss Thomas Frank if they get rid of current manager Ange Postecoglou.

It’s as there could be difficulties with getting Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola to the club, with the Cherries looking to offer him a new contract there.

Tottenham most expensive signing per year