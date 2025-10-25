Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as the new favourites to sign a former Ruben Amorim favourite, who TEAMtalk understands is a target for Manchester United.

Thomas Frank’s midfield has come under scrutiny in recent matches and the manager is thought to be keen on adding depth in the middle of the park.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed that Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in signing United centre-mid Kobbie Mainoo on loan, for example.

But with the Red Devils being set to block Mainoo’s exit, Spurs are looking elsewhere. According to Portuguese outlet Record, Tottenham are now ‘leading the race’ to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, who is also a target for United.

The 26-year-old made 65 appearances under Amorim during the manager’s time with Sporting, and TEAMtalk has reported that Amorim is open to a reunion with him at Old Trafford.

However, the latest reports claim that Spurs are the new ‘sharks’ in the race for Hjulmand, and are preparing to launch a bid for him.

The midfielder is said to have reached an agreement with Sporting to stay until the end of this season, and will receive a cash bonus if he does so. But his situation will open up next summer, and there is an €80m (£70m / $93m) release clause in his deal.

Tottenham already planning another midfield signing

Tottenham have already made one midfield signing this season – Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich – and they are already planning to make his move permanent.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr also represent good options for Frank, along with young duo Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, but it’s not inconceivable that the manager may want another defensive midfield option like Hjulmand next summer.

However, we have consistently reported that there are other areas Tottenham are focusing on at the moment.

Frank wants to add a new goalkeeper to his squad who can compete with Guglielmo Vicario for a starting spot.

Spurs are also keen to bring in a new striker as they prepare to green light the sale of Richarlison in the January transfer window.

United, meanwhile, seem to be focusing on other midfield targets than Hjulmand at the moment, with Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton high on their shortlist – and we will have more on that developing story later today.

Tottenham could look at signing Hjulmand next summer, but the triggering of his €80m release clause in January, at least, seems unlikely for now.

Latest Tottenham news: Enquiry made / Striker wanted

Meanwhile, Rudy Galetti has revealed that Spurs and Chelsea have enquired about the potential signing of Nigerian winger Sani Suleiman, who has been in superb form.

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani.

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Barcelona are also interested in the 23-year-old.