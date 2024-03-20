Tottenham leapfrog Arsenal in race to sign lethal 164-goal striker after Arteta ‘cools interest’

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney but fresh reports suggest that Tottenham have leapfrogged their rivals in the race.

The England star was suspended until January for breaching the FA’s betting rules but has been in fine form since his return, netting four goals in 10 Premier League games so far.

His recent performances have only helped convince his suitors that he has the ability to play at the very highest level and it seems a bidding war could take place for him in the summer.

Arsenal have often been described as the favourites to sign Toney. Mikel Arteta is looking to upgrade his options in attack in the summer, with Eddie Nketiah already informed that he is free to leave.

However, Tottenham have always been keeping tabs on Toney’s situation as Ange Postecoglou looks to bring in competition for Richarlison/

Now, according to journalist Alex Smith, via Caught Offside, Spurs are in pole position to sign the 28-year-old talisman.

Tottenham leading the race for Ivan Toney

The report claims that Tottenham are now ‘ahead of other interested parties’ such as Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham in the race for Toney.

Chelsea are dealing with issues regarding the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, whilst the Hammers ‘need to get their own house in order before they can consider bringing any new signings on board.’

Arsenal, on the other hand, have ‘never come forward with a plan to sign Toney’ and have ‘cooled their interest in him,’ per the report.

Tottenham remain very keen on Toney but will still need to cough up a sizeable transfer fee to bring him in.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has previously said that he’d expect to receive around £100m for the forward and it will be interesting to see how high Spurs are willing to go with their offer.

Postecoglou’s side sold Harry Kane for the same amount last summer and Toney will certainly have huge expectation on him if Spurs make him their new club-record signing.

In a recent interview, Toney said he has big hopes for the summer and that he expects to join a top club ahead of next season.

“I want to be in the mix for the [England squad for the] Euros, and then we win the Euros,”

He then laughed: “Things fall into place. If Brentford was to sell me, they make their money, I move to Madrid and it’s all good!”

