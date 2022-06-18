Tottenham centre-back chase: Spurs leapfrog Marseille in race to sign Frankfurt standout Evan N’Dicka

Tottenham have reportedly moved into pole position to land highly-rated Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Evan N’Dicka this summer.

Antonio Conte has made the signing of another central defender one of his top priorities this off-season, with Spurs already completing deals for Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, and most recently, Yves Bissouma.

A number of names have been tipped to head to north London. They include the likes of Alessandro Bastoni, Pau Torres and Gleison Bremer.

However, it appears that Tottenham have settled on 6ft 4in N’Dicka instead.

Foot Mercato reports that Spurs have moved ahead of Marseille in the chase for the 22-year-old Frenchman.

The Ligue 1 outfit were leading the race to sign N’Dicka early on. However, Tottenham’s interest appears to have put them off, with Marseille now fearing the north London side will strike a deal ahead of them.

The report does not state what sort of fee is involved, although around £23million has been mooted.

N’Dicka fits profile Conte is after

As his size suggests, N’Dicka is a powerful presence in that air but also has impressive pace for his frame.

Rashness come sometimes be an issue but he was only booked three times in LaLiga last season. While that may concern Conte slightly, given that Cristian Romero is also an aggressive defender, it will not put Spurs off signing the player.

N’Dicka is also likely to be a much cheaper option than the likes of Bastoni, Torres and Bremer.

He is also left-sided, which is exactly what Conte is after, leaving Ben Davies as back-up in two positions.

