Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly learned what it will take to prise Jobe Bellingham away from Championship promotion hopefuls Sunderland in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old younger brother of Real Madrid and England superstar Jude Bellingham is making a big name for himself with a Blacks Cats side who currently sit fourth in the table under Regis Le Bris and are firmly in the mix for a Premier League return.

Bellingham has scored four goals and added three assists in 34 Championship appearances for Sunderland this season, with all his appearances coming in the starting XI and also in a multitude of different positions.

Indeed, the teenager can operate in three different central midfield roles, from acting as the defensive pivot to also featuring as a No.10.

His impressive form has seen the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea, amongst others, register an interest in a player who still has three years remaining on his contract on Wearside.

And now Football Insider has revealed that Sunderland will be looking to recoup a fee of at least £20million, if they do decide to cash in on one of their top talents.

That plan could change though, if the Blacks Cats actually secure promotion for a player who is also on the radar of Borussia Dortmund – given the links his brother Jude had with the Bundesliga giants.

The report adds, however, that the England Under-21 international has not yet made a final decision on whether he will leave the club if they stay in the Championship.

Bellingham moved to Sunderland from Birmingham for just £1.5m in the summer of 2023, and the teenager now boasts a total of 11 goals and four assists in 81 games for the Black Cats in all competitions.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Former Tottenham star Dele Alli destroyed by Cesc Fabregas after red card 10 minutes into Serie A debut

Tottenham midfield set for revamp

Spurs are set for a busy summer and are expected to make a number of alterations to their squad after a season of struggle domestically.

Despite their midfield being the least hit area by injuries this term, it’s expected to be a part of the pitch where Ange Postecoglou brings one or two players to freshen things up – assuming he keeps his job.

Yves Bissouma will almost certainly be moved on after continuing his hugely underwhelming form in a Tottenham shirt, having previously looked so good at Brighton.

Recent rumours also suggested Rodrigo Bentancur could be considering his future, despite the club being keen on handing the Uruguay international a fresh contract.

The future already looks bright in the Spurs engine room though, with Archie Gray given a rare start in his natural position at Fulham on Sunday, while young Swede Lucas Bergvall continues to go from strength to strength.

But Bellingham’s ability to play multiple roles would make him a valuable squad player for a youthful Tottenham side who can only improve after their struggles this season.

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Liverpool ‘all set’ to stun rivals in six-way summer transfer battle for Marc Guehi

🔵 Tottenham abort pre-agreed signing with star to potentially join Prem rival

🔵 ‘More than happy to’ – £47.5m Tottenham star tipped to stunningly rejoin former club

Tottenham quiz – Leaver with most apps, 2019-2024