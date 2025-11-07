Tottenham face a call over a safe option or a risk as demands have been revealed

Tottenham have long been linked with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and now know the demands they’d have to adhere to which could see them finally land the striker.

Spurs’ striker options have not roused confidence this season. Richarlison is their top scorer in the Premier League with just three goals – joint with centre-back Micky van de Ven – while Mathys Tel has done little, and injuries to Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke mean neither have played often.

For some time, Tottenham have been linked with the signing of Juventus striker Vlahovic, stretching back to when he was signed by the Italian side in 2022.

Those links are growing fast given the striker is out of contract in the summer, and while Juve are willing to extend his deal, they might be unable to.

Reports in Italy have suggested that Vlahovic will only be re-signed by Juve if he reduces his wage demands – he’s said to want a ‘top salary and signing-on bonus.’

That will not necessarily be from the Italian side, with Tottenham and other clubs in the mix.

It’s suggested it will be hard for Juve to keep Vlahovic, as there’s no suggestion he reduces his demands, and given he’s out of contract in the summer, a free transfer seemingly beckons.

January transfer chance on the cards

That said, Vlahovic could yet move on in January, despite the fact he’d be able to walk away for nothing in just a few months.

TEAMtalk is aware that Juve will let the striker go for £17.5million in January rather than letting him go for free in the summer, when there’s expected to be a battle for his services.

That plan hinges on there being a club willing to pay a fee for him when they know he’d come free in a few months.

The downside to waiting, for all but one club, will be that they don’t land him, where paying a fee in January would essentially guarantee a move.

The question is whether £17.5million is a low enough fee for a club to agree to part with, alongside the large demands made by Vlahovic himself.

Tottenham round-up: Van de Ven 2.0 eyed

Tottenham have added Wolfsburg centre-back Konstantinos Koulierakis to their shortlist as they look to land a left-sided defender to cover Micky van de Ven.

Koulierakis is clearly similar to the Dutchman, playing for his former side on the left side of defence, so he could impact Spurs in a similar way.

Meanwhile, Tottenham target Joao Gomes could be the subject of interest in January, and TEAMtalk is aware he’ll not stick it out at Wolves if they’re relegated.

And with Richarlison potentially leaving Spurs, they are said to be willing to put more faith in Dane Scarlett up top.