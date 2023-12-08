Tottenham legend Jurgen Klinsmann ‘really sorry’ for hampering his old club severely in January

Tottenham’s season has already been derailed by several high-profile injuries this season but January is turning into a potential nightmare for Ange Postecoglou due to international call-ups too.

After an incredible start to the campaign, Spurs have now lost four of their last five games and at this rate will be well out of the Champions League picture once the new year comes around.

Postecoglu is already without guaranteed starters Micky van de Ven, Rodrigo Bentancur and James Maddison, while a plethora of other first-teamers are also on the sidelines.

But come January, things will get even worse for Tottenham when Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are expected to head out to the African Nations Cup, while skipper Son Heung-min will also be at the Asian Cup.

That’s if the South Korean superstar is fit enough after he appeared to suffer a nasty-looking injury during the 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Thursday evening.

Son was clearly in a lot of pain as he sat on the bench being spoken to medical staff, although Spurs have not revealed his status for Sunday’s clash with Newcastle or further forward as yet.

Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann, who had two separate spells with Tottenham in the 1990s, was in an apologetic mood though when he discussed taking Son away from his old club in his role as South Korea coach.

Talisman Son heading to Asian Cup

Klinsmann was speaking to ESPN about the Tottenham forward and admits he feels guilty about pinching Son, especially given Postecoglou’s current injury issues.

“Jurgen Klinsmann is going to ruin everything in January, he’s going to take the best player to the Asian Cup for South Korea, how could you do that to your former team?” Klinsmann was asked.

He responded: “I’m really sorry, but someone has to win the Asian Cup. Unfortunately, the competition starts in early January, so he will be gone from the 2nd of January, until hopefully the final on the 10th of February so it’s more than five weeks he’ll be gone from Spurs.

“The same with the other players who play in Europe who will contribute in that competition.”

There is a real irony about Klinsmann partly rerailing Tottenham’s season next month, given that he saved the club during the 1997-98 campaign.

Spurs were in real relegation trouble that season before the German was brought back on loan for his second stint in north London and scored nine league goals in 15 games to keep them up.

Tottenham will be hoping to get back to winning ways, particularly at home, when they host Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Liverpool can break Tottenham hearts as Klopp targets £80m pair in January after crushing Matip blow