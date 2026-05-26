Tottenham are reportedly ready to let Bundesliga Team of the Season star Luka Vuskovic leave on yet another loan next season, with two new defenders in view.

Spurs had their worst season in the modern era in 2025/26. They finished just two points off relegation, having burned through two managers as their campaign slipped away from them.

On the flip side, Vuskovic, owned by Tottenham but on loan at Hamburg, had potentially the best season he could ask for.

Playing his first season in a top-five European league, the 19-year-old centre-back was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season, having scored six goals – the most of any defender in the league.

He might already have outgrown Spurs had they been relegated, and there were suggestions that he could slot straight into the side if not.

But the Independent reports that Tottenham are planning to offer Vuskovic a new deal before he’s expected to head back on loan to Hamburg.

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Vuskovic is clearly ready

It feels that Vuskovic is indeed ready to play in Tottenham’s starting XI, having been named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season as a 19-year-old in his very first campaign there.

Surely the point of the loan was to give him playing experience before he makes it into Tottenham’s side.

That said, Micky van de Ven reportedly wants to stay, and Spurs have some other defenders in their sights.

As such, they may deem it better for Vuskovic’s development that he goes back out on loan somewhere he can clearly have more success.

Though he’s surely shown he could be as capable as whoever Tottenham bring in, the hierarchy don’t seem to feel the same yet.

Spurs’ defensive targets

The report states that Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi are defensive targets at Spurs.

If they are to lose Cristian Romero, as is expected, one of their targets would likely fill the gap he leaves.

Vuskovic is surely seen as a player capable of doing so in the future, but the club don’t want to rush him into the side.