Tottenham look certain to push ahead with their move for a new striker in the January transfer window after suffering yet another devastating injury blow on the eve of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Spurs head to Goodison Park on a run of just one win from their last nine Premier League games that has seen them drop to 15th in the Premier League, just eight points above the relegation places.

First-choice centre-back duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven remain on the sidelines, where they’ve been for the last six weeks now, and now No.9 Dominic Solanke is the latest to face a spell out in another massive blow to Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham have already been on the hunt for another forward to strengthen their squad, with Lille frontman Jonathan David heavily linked with a switch to north London after a move for PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani failed to materialise.

That search will almost certainly intensify in the remaining two weeks of the January window after initial reports stated that Solanke suffered a knee injury in training on Saturday that could keep him out for up to six weeks.

That news has not been confirmed by the club at this stage, although Postecoglou will almost certainly address it in his pre-match interview with Sky Sports before the Everton clash.

If the worst Solanke fears are realised, then the England forward is also set to miss Europa League games against Hoffenheim and Elfsborg as well as Premier League clashes with Leicester, Brentford, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Ipswich and Manchester City, along with the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

That outcome will surely force Daniel Levy and sporting director Johan Lange’s hand in terms of signing a replacement, especially given that Solanke’s deputy Richarlson’s injury record cannot be trusted.

Lille star David reportedly remains the club’s priority signing option for January, having scored 17 goals and added seven assists in 30 games in all competitions for the French outfit this season – although there have been some suggestions that he favours a summer switch instead.

Another Ligue 1 forward, Nice star Evann Guessand, is also known to be on the club’s radar after several scouting missions, although much will now depend on the severity of Solanke’s injury.

The former Liverpool and Bournemouth man has scored 11 times in all competitions for Tottenham this season after his big-money summer switch, but it’s not just his goals that have been important to Postecoglou’s side. Solanke’s all-round play and pressing from the front has set the tone for some of Spurs’ best, albeit rare, performances in what has so far been a hugely disappointing campaign in N17.

Chance for Richarlison to stake his claim

Solanke’s injury is set to open the door for Richarlison again after an injury-hit season so far for the mercurial Brazilian frontman.

Richarlison, who is said to want out of the club, returned from a two-month absence in the 2-1 north London derby defeat at Arsenal in midweek and could now deputise up front with Solanke out.

“We’ve been really careful in the way we’ve brought him back this time. He’s probably been ready to go for a couple of weeks. We’ve given him extra work,” Postecoglou said of Richarlison on Friday.

“I thought he was really good when he came on the other night [at Arsenal], you could see his quality.

“He is one of these guys that does lead by example, particularly when he plays. It’s great to have him back.

“With Richy, it’s about him gaining confidence in his body as well. We can do that in the next few weeks.

“He’ll certainly play a part in the Everton game. Hopefully get him some more minutes than the other night, because if we can keep him fit, I’ve got no doubt he’ll be a really important player for us.”

The big question will be whether Postecogkou thinks Richarlison is ready to start the game after eight weeks out, with skipper Son Heung-min and youngster Will Lankshear the other two options if the Spurs boss thinks its too much of a risk – especially given the Solanke news.

