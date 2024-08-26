Tottenham are reportedly ready to put on hold the need to bolster one position until the new year after the return of a key first-team squad man.

It’s been a productive transfer window for Spurs so far heading into the final week of business, with Ange Postecoglou landing a number of his top targets.

Archie Gray gives cover in midfield and at right-back while Dominic Solanke is the No.9 Tottenham have been craving since Harry Kane’s exit, while Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall are exciting attacking options.

There is still a feeling that Postecoglou could move for another central midfield and a centre-back before Friday, with impressive Middlesbrough talent Hayden Hackney tipped as a major option for Spurs’ engine room.

Another position in need of bolstering is the goalkeeping department, although that is not viewed as a priority heading into the final week of the summer window.

Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has revealed that Spurs have said a new backup goalkeeper is of interest.

“Goalkeeper area is an issue. I’m told it’s not a pressing issue, at the moment,” said Bridge.

“Personally. I would like to see more competition for Vicario. When I asked, it is an area which they will be looking at. Whether that gets addressed now or January… I’m leaning more towards January.”

Tottenham want more Vicario competition

Vicario played every single game for Tottenham last season, with the Italy international making a strong impression in his first campaign at the club despite some issues dealing with set-pieces.

However, Vicario did gift Bayern Munich two goals in pre-season with errors in possession and it’s reported that Postecoglou wants a stronger back-up option to push the Italian harder for his place.

Fraser Forster was back on the bench for Saturday’s thumping win over Everton after recovering from a fractured foot that kept him out for some time.

However, the former England stopper is now 36 and Tottenham are actively looking to bring down the average of their squad for a player who will be out of contract in 2025.

The north London club do rate back-up stoppers Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman and Luca Gunter highly but it appears that efforts will be made, either in January or next summer, to add a more experienced stopper into the mix to replace Forster and challenge Vicario.

Tottenham are back in action on Sunday when they head to Newcastle in the Premier League, a traditionally tough hunting ground for Postecoglou’s men.