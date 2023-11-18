Tottenham living ‘dream’ under Postecoglou as star recounts words of wisdom inspiring squad

Dejan Kulusevski has detailed how it’s a “dream” to be playing under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, as he recounted the wise words given by the manager.

Postecoglou’s success so far at Spurs would have been quite unexpected. Indeed, the manager – who has never coached in the Premier League or indeed a top-five European league – currently has his side fourth in the league, two points behind top spot.

That’s after a recent slip from the top of the table, where they found themselves for a while.

Postecoglou’s lack of experience at a club like Tottenham, as well as the fact they finished eighth last season, before he arrived, are the main reasons their rise has been unexpected.

However, the boss has ingrained his identity into the side early on, and has them playing very good football from the back to the top. He’s won Premier League manager of the month every month it’s been given out so far.

His signings such as James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have all played big roles so far.

However, players who were already at the club have bought into his philosophy, meaning everyone is gelling together.

Heung-min Son has scored eight goals in the league so far this season, and attacking teammate Kulusevski is finding some form of late.

Playing under Postecoglou is a ‘dream’ – Kulusevski

The Swede dedicated a celebration to his manager after scoring against Chelsea, and has detailed the wise words from Postecoglou that he was making a callback to.

“The coach had talked about it a few days before, that we should be like horses and only look ahead. It was just that,” Kulusevski told Fotbollskanalen.

He also detailed how he wants to continue to score following that strike after going a fair few games without a goal.

“I like it. I haven’t had one in a while so now I’m going to try to make some more goals so I can do it more often,” he added.

Kulusevski also spoke about how there is no pressure playing under Postecoglou, and the Tottenham players are encouraged to live in the moment rather than dwelling on results.

“It’s a dream for a player. We shouldn’t check the result or how much time is left in the match, we should just do what the game idea says,” Kulusevski said.

“Regardless of whether it’s a home game, an away game or if we’re behind. It’s really nice.”

So far for Spurs, the approach coached into them by the new boss is working a treat. It remains to be seen whether that will continue given injuries to important players Maddison and Van de Ven, which have added to a long list of injuries.

There are still a number of top players available, though, and the philosophy could well continue to serve them well.

