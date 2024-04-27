Tottenham lodge tempting offer for Man Utd target who WILL change clubs this summer

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo will leave the Cottagers this summer and TEAMtalk has learned Tottenham have barged Manchester United aside when lodging a lucrative contract offer.

Tosin, 26, has shone ever since joining Fulham from Manchester City in 2020. The centre-half – who stands at 6ft 5in tall – has been a regular starter fitness permitting and possesses the perfect blend of strength, speed and size.

Understandably so, Fulham have tried desperately to tie Tosin down to fresh terms at Craven Cottage. The defender’s existing deal is due to expire this summer and Fulham are loathe to lose such a valuable asset to free agency.

However, taking to X, trusted transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Fulham’s efforts were in vain.

Romano wrote: “Tosin Adarabioyo will leave Fulham as free agent at the end of the season as he’s already informed the club. Final decision made.

“Despite new contract proposals, Tosin decides to leave and he will be available as free agent with several clubs keen on signing him.”

Boasting extensive EPL experience, in the prime of his career aged 26 and given the fact he can be signed without paying a transfer fee, interest in Tosin is predictably widespread.

Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham are all understood to have taken notes.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, revealed Man Utd and Spurs had both made contact with Tosin’s camp a fortnight ago.

Man Utd are on the hunt for one and more probably two or even three new centre-backs this summer.

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans will leave as free agents. Per ESPN, the Red Devils will listen to offers for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof if they refuse to sign new deals on reduced terms.

Spurs, meanwhile, need a top class fourth option to complete their centre-back corps. Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin are Ange Postecoglou’s three front line options at present.

Given Spurs are primed to return to Europe, a fourth centre-half is needed to ensure they can juggle the fixture congestion.

Tottenham first to lodge contract offer

TEAMtalk later learned Spurs had superseded Man Utd by sending Tosin a firm and lucrative contract offer. Tottenham’s hope is they strike a deal before United get their ducks in a row.

The Red Devils are yet to bring sporting director Dan Ashworth on board and technical director Jason Wilcox has only been in his new role for just over a week.

Tosin is yet to make a decision on who he’ll join next. Nonetheless, Spurs are the first to act on their interest and given Romano’s confirmation, the one thing we do know is Tosin will sign for a new club this summer.

TEAMtalk also learned Fulham are sizing up Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah as Tosin’s replacement.

