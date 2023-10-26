Tottenham looking to gatecrash party to sign Liverpool, Man Utd, Newcastle attacking target in sensational January deal

Tottenham have reportedly joined the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle in the chase to sign Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa.

The Itay international is currently under contract with Juve until the summer of 2025 but there is a feeling that, due to financial constraints, the Serie A giants are ready to cash in on the attacker.

Chiesa is currently valued at €60million (£52.3m) but there is such a massive demand for a player of that quality that the figure could end up rising.

Liverpool have been fans of the 26-year-old for some time, with Manchester United and Newcastle coming to the party a little later.

But now Calciomercatoweb reports that Ange Postecoglou wants to get Chiesa on board and is willing to make a move in the coming months.

Quite where he would fit in to Tottenham‘s attack is interesting discussion though, with Postecoglou already having a number of wide players to call on.

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are currently flanking Son Heung-min, but Brennan Johnson and Bryan Gil are waiting in the wings. Not to mention two injured players who could also press for starts in Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon.

As for Chiesa, who was a key player as Iyaly won Euro 2020, the attacker has scored four goals and added an assist in eight Serie A games for Juve this season.

Chiesa still a world-class option

Despite some serious injury issues, the attacker is still considered a world-class prospect and there is a feeling that he needs to move on to fulfill that potential.

And while Chiesa can also fill the No.10 role, that is a position where James Maddison is currently excelling for a Spurs side who sit top of the Premier League.

At this stage, it’s also more likely that Postecoglou would love to improve other areas of his team rather than signing another wide man.

The Australian wants another central striker on board, along with a centre-back and potentially a midfielder.

The likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle can also offer European football, assuming all three progress in Champions League and Europa League respectively.

As for Tottenham, they are back in action on Friday night when they can stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points with a win at Crystal Palace.

