Tottenham looking to strike full-back gold again with move for top Juventus talent

Tottenham are reportedly showing an interest in another Serie A full-back, having already benifitted from the outstanding form of Destiny Udogie this season.

Udogie was signed from Udinese in the summer of 2022 but ended up going back on loan to the Serie A side before starting the current campaign as Ange Postecoglou’s first-choice left-back.

The Italy star has been earning rave reviews for his performances as an inverted full-back, often popping up in a midfield attacking role, while also producing some outstanding defensive performances.

And it appears that Postecoglou is looking to Italy again to sign another young talent from Serie A.

Indeed, Calciomercato reports that Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso has emerged on the club’s radar after excelling in Turin early in the new campaign.

Calcio names Tottenham as the only English club showing an interest in the 23-year-old, stating they have ‘set their eyes’ on him.

It’s stated, however, that Juve are keen to keep hold of the player, although an exit has not been completely ruled out.

Juve talent tipped for Spurs move

Cambiaso has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2027, but it seems his lack of starts is what could convince him to move elsewhere.

The young defender could also find a starting role tough to come by in north London, given that he also plays on the left.

Cambiaso is currently valued at €10m by Transfermarkt, although that figure is certain to rise if concrete interest comes in for the player.

The left-back is also on the verge of an Italy call-up, which could elevate his price further in the future.

As for table-topping Tottenham, they are back in action again next Monday when they go head-to-head with former boss Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League.

