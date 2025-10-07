Dortmund, Leipzig closely watching Tottenham star shining on loan – sources

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are to keep a close eye on Luka Vuskovic over the coming weeks as the Tottenham Hotspur loanee makes his mark in Germany, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Centre-back Vuskovic, 18, is spending the season on loan at Hamburg and has completed the full 90 minutes in each of his four appearances so far. His impressive form has helped Hamburg tighten up defensively, with back-to-back clean sheets against Union Berlin and Mainz.

The youngster is highly regarded at Tottenham, who are believed to see this campaign as a key part of his development.

Spurs secured Vuskovic on a long-term deal before officially bringing him to north London earlier this year, and the plan has been to give him time to grow through experience at a very good level.

His upcoming fixtures could provide an interesting period as, after the international break, Hamburg face RB Leipzig before taking on Borussia Dortmund a few weeks later – two clubs that have tracked Vuskovic’s progress through his early years.

Both Bundesliga sides are known for identifying and nurturing young talent, and Vuskovic’s rise has not gone unnoticed.

While Spurs view him as a long-term project, interest in his development – and any potential future opportunities – is only likely to increase if he continues to shine in Germany.

Vuskovic opened his account for Hamburg against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on September 20, smashing home from close range after a penalty-box scramble. That goal sent Hamburg on their way to a first top-flight win in seven years following a disappointing period in Germany’s second tier.

As per WhoScored, Vuskovic has been Hamburg’s best player in the early stages of the season, picking up an average rating of 7.72.

The teenager was born in Split, Croatia and went on to make 11 first-team appearances for Hajduk Split after graduating from their academy.

Spurs announced in September 2023 that they had agreed a deal to sign Vuskovic in 2025, reportedly worth £12million.

He had loan spells in Poland and Belgium before arriving at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this year.

Vuskovic’s Spurs contract runs until June 2030, showing that the club trusts him as a long-term asset.

Tottenham news: Brazilian targeted; ‘Rolls-Royce’ eyed too

Meanwhile, Spurs have reportedly barged their rivals aside in the chase for a Brazilian forward.

Thomas Frank’s side are also thought to be keen on signing a Crystal Palace star.

He has been described as a ‘Rolls Royce’, in praise which will excite Spurs fans.

QUIZ: Leaver with the most appearances (2019-2024)