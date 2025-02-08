Spurs have Tyler Dibling and Adam Wharton in their sights

Tottenham are pursuing the summer signing of Southampton winger Tyler Dibling and have joined the race for a Crystal Palace talent with a clear vision for the future in mind, according to reports.

The big topic at Tottenham right now is how long Ange Postecoglou will stay in his job as head coach after suffering a damaging 15 defeats this season. But while the Australian’s fate is in the balance, Spurs seem to have some transfer plans in the pipeline for the summer regardless.

Dibling was someone they looked at in January, but the attacking midfielder stayed at Southampton. With relegation a real threat for Saints, though, he could easily come back into view in the summer.

And Spurs will be there in the race for his signature, judging by the latest update from Football Transfers. It’s claimed that Tottenham view Dibling as a ‘key’ target within their ongoing vision of making signings for the future.

In fact, the report says Spurs are making an ‘aggressive push for young talent’ and have also joined the race for Crystal Palace midfielder, Adam Wharton.

Tottenham have been holding internal talks about their moves for both players, who could become priority targets in the next transfer window.

However, Spurs will have to work hard to sign them, since there is plenty of competition from elsewhere for Dibling and Wharton.

Tottenham’s rival suitors for Wharton

TEAMtalk can verify Wharton is a target for a number of clubs. This week, sources confirmed Manchester City are likely to sign another midfielder in the summer – following on from their capture of Nico Gonzalez from Porto this month – and that Wharton is on their shortlist.

We are also expecting Manchester United and Newcastle to watch Wharton over the second half of the season.

Wharton will cost a large fee due to his contract with Crystal Palace lasting until 2029.

Dibling, meanwhile, is under contract with Southampton until 2027. They stood firm to keep him in January, but might not have as strong a position if they suffer relegation under Ivan Juric.

Tottenham transfer roundup

Another player known to be on Tottenham’s shortlist is one of Wharton’s teammates at Crystal Palace: Marc Guehi.

Spurs made a move for Guehi before the deadline, but Palace didn’t want to sell at that stage, forcing Postecoglou’s side to settle for Kevin Danso instead.

Guehi remains on the radar for the summer, but the latest report revealed Chelsea are confident of re-signing the defender.

Tottenham have also tentatively been tipped to bring a Bayern Munich attacker back to the Premier League – but maybe not the one they’d dream of.

And Spurs are still in pole position to complete a deal for Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso, despite the latest twist.

Dibling turning heads at Southampton

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Exeter in February 2006, Dibling signed a professional contract with Southampton in October 2021 and made headlines a few months later after scoring a hat-trick in a Premier League 2 game against Newcastle.

Chelsea fought off competition from Newcastle to sign the left-footed right winger in the summer of 2022, but he failed to settle in west London and quickly returned to Southampton.

The 18-year-old made five first-team appearances in all competitions in 2023/24 and was handed his first-ever Premier League start in a 3-0 defeat against Man Utd.

“He’s a really, really talented player,” Southampton’s then-manager Russell Martin said after the game, where Dibling won a penalty.

“We have to manage the expectation and his load because he came off with cramp. He’s an outstanding young man and an outstanding talent, we love working with him.”

The England Under-19 international – who grew up idolizing Eden Hazard – is renowned for his dribbling skills and has impressed his team-mates at St Mary’s.

“When I saw his first session, I thought ‘he’s not 18’,” Yuki Sugawara said of his first impression of Dibling.

“I asked ‘how old are you?’ Then he said 18. I said ‘what the f*** is that?’ He’s really crazy (talented), you know?

“But for sure he will be one of the best players in the Premier League and in the world, I think, because his mentality is so cool. Everything will be top level.

“He’s still young, he needs to learn a lot of things, but he just needs to focus on the process and what he wants to be. Then I think he’s going to be a top, top player.”