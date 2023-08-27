Tottenham are reportedly plotting a huge move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson despite a price tag that would make him Britain’s most expensive footballer.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new forward before the transfer window slams shut this coming Friday, having offloaded record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich two weeks ago.

The likes of Gift Orban, Dusan Vlahovic, Brennan Johnson and Romelu Lukaku have all been linked with a switch to north London. However, it appears that Ange Postecoglou is ready to turn his focus to the south coast to land Kane’s long-term successor.

The Daily Express reports that Tottenham are ready to swoop for Ferguson despite the mammoth price tag involved.

Ferguson is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s brightest young talents, with his physicality and excellent technical ability drawing comparisons with Kane – despite the fact that the Irishman does not turn 19 until October.

The report adds that Spurs have whittled down their shortlist for Kane’s replacement and that Ferguson is one of the players on it, with Postecoglou said to be a ‘big admirer’ of the talented attacker.

However, ambitious Brighton are allegedly demanding a fee that would make Ferguson one of the most expensive players of all time. Indeed, the Seagulls would apparently want more than the £115million that saw Moises Caicedo recently join Chelsea.

talkSPORT adds that Daniel Levy has so far held off making an offer this summer knowing that Brighton will dig their heels in for a player who has also been linked with Arsenal.

The Seagulls are loathed to sell one of their best young prospects, having already offloaded Alexis Mac Allister and Caicedo this summer.

Ferguson a prototypical Kane replacement

Ferguson has scored seven goals in 22 Premier League appearances. And while that goals tally is certainly not prolific, it’s the potential of the player and his likeness to Kane that has piqued Tottenham’s interest.

The teenage sensation made his first start of the campaign in Brighton’s 3-1 defeat by West Ham on Saturday, having previously sat behind Danny Welbeck.

“Ferguson is 18, but we have to control the age because he seems not like a normal 18-year-old,” De Zerbi said about Ferguson in May.

“He is a great player, he is already a great player, and I think he will become one of the best players, the best strikers in the Premier League. And I would like it if he can stay with us for a lot of years.”

Tottenham may have something to say about that, however, as they hunt a new striker before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Spurs are back in action on Tuesday evening when they head to Fulham in the Carabao Cup second round.

