Tottenham make multi-year pitch to new attacking midfield target after becoming ‘most concrete’ suitors

Tottenham Hotspur have been revealed as the leading suitors for Ajax attacking midfielder Stanis Idumbo Muzambo by a report in Belgium.

You could be forgiven for not being familiar with Idumbo Muzambo’s name yet, since he currently plays for Ajax’s reserve team, but the 18-year-old is being tipped for a bright future.

And as Tottenham try to build an exciting project for the long term after a promising start to the Ange Postecoglou era, Idumbo Muzambo might have ended up on their radar.

According to DH, the ‘most concrete’ next step for Idumbo Muzambo is to join Tottenham.

In fact, Spurs seem to have made some kind of contract offer to the teenager. The report claims they have tempted him with a possible four-year deal.

READ MORE: Postecoglou elbows Chelsea aside for Man Utd destroyer as Tottenham prepare record transfer raid

Not only that, but Tottenham would give Idumbo Muzambo the chance to prove himself in their first team straight away from January, before deciding if they should loan him out or not in the summer.

How much they would have to pay to sign him has not been stated, but the fee shouldn’t be too big since his contract with Ajax runs out at the end of the season anyway.

Monaco rival Tottenham for Idumbo Muzambo

Tottenham are not the only club that could take him away from Ajax, though. As DH explains, Monaco are also interested in him and have already made plans to loan him out to Cercle Brugge if they sign him.

This pathway is less appealing to Idumbo Muzambo, though, so Tottenham still seem to have the edge in the battle for his signature.

Whoever ends up signing him will be taking a player who can play as a central attacking midfielder or a left winger. In that kind of territory, Tottenham are currently missing Ivan Perisic, Giovani Lo Celso and Manor Solomon due to injuries.

Perhaps Idumbo Muzambo is someone who could help fill the gap. He has so far played 23 times for Jong Ajax, including 11 appearances this season.

He has scored the first three goals of his professional career in the time since the start of November.

At international level, he has played for Belgium as an under-15, under-17, under-18 and under-19, despite being born in France.

His youth career began with Club Brugge and he then spent time with Gent before Ajax took him to the Netherlands in 2021.

If he doesn’t extend his stay with his current club, they only have a few months to consider giving him his first-team debut. And if Tottenham make a bid in January, the end of his time with Ajax might be even nearer.

DON’T MISS ~ Agent of Tottenham midfielder in shock talks with Barcelona over January move that could leave Postecoglou in panic mode