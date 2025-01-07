Tottenham make ‘official offer’ to sign midfield ‘ball-carrying machine’ considered a Bissouma upgrade

Tottenham have reportedly lodged an offer for a South American midfielder who is being labelled an upgrade on Yves Bissouma, as Ange Postecoglou looks to add another player to his injury-hit squad in the January transfer window.

The north London outfit have already landed young Czech Republic goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and are also reported to be in the running to sign PSG attacker Randal Kolo Muani.

However, midfield has also been a concern for Ange Postecoglou, with Bissouma in particular failing to perform consistently in the heart of Tottenham‘s engine room. Indeed the Mali international has only shown the odd flash of brilliance that was such a regular occurrence at former club Brighton.

And now a report from Italian outlet AreaNapoli, states that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has lodged an official offer for Palmeiras midfielder, Richard Rios, with the Colombian international emerging as a ‘concrete target’ in the January window.

At this stage, there is no mention of the nature of the bid or the money involved, although Rios reportedly has a €100million (£83m / $103m) release clause in his existing contract at the Brazilian club.

It is reported, however, that Palmeiras have rejected Tottenham’s initial offer ahead of their involvement in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, while TT previously revealed Rios as a target for both Everton and Manchester United.

Whether Spurs can produce a fresh approach to secure a more immediate arrival remains to be seen, with the in-demand talent tipped to provide a significant upgrade to their midfield.

Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur have been the main players utilised in the N0.6 role for Postecoglou’s side, but neither have shown they are capable of protecting a vulnerable backline – especially at a time when first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven remain on the sidelines.

Rios showing his class in Brazil

Rios, who has chalked up 13 goal involvements for Palmeiras in 102 games, has been described by data analyst Ben Mattinson as a “ball-carrying machine” who would slot in ahead of Bissouma in Tottenham’s midfield.

The Colombian can operate in a holding role or as a box-to-box No.8 and at 6ft 2in is the sort of player able to dominate games from the middle of the park, something Postecoglou does not currently have at his disposal. Indeed, it could be argued he is the sort of midfielder Spurs have not had since the outstanding Mousa Dembele when he was at the peak of his powers under Mauricio Pochettino.

Rios would be a perfect foil for the likes of creative forces Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison and add to midfield competition that also includes the likes Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray – when the latter is finally released from his emergency centre-back duties.

It now just remains to be seen whether or not Levy can tempt Palmeiras into doing a deal this month, or whether Tottenham will be forced to wait until after the FIFA Club World Cup has finished.

Respected transfer insider David Ornstein has explained Tottenham’s plan for signing PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani in the January transfer window, as the north London club face a potential scrap with Manchester United and Juventus for his services.

It was initially reported that Spurs are looking at a permanent deal for the 26-year-old, but Ornstein has provided an update on what the north London club are looking to do with a player who has largely fallen out of favour at PSG.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have opened two sets of talks over the signing of a highly-rated centre-back, and while Tottenham are also interested, it’s Pep Guardiola’s side who lead the race.

TEAMtalk learned Lens star, Abdukodir Khusanov, is a player Spurs are taking a close look at. The 20-year-old is currently earning rave reviews for his stellar displays in Ligue 1 and would become the first player from Uzbekistan to play in the Premier League if signing for Tottenham.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it’s at Man City where Khusanov could blaze that trail.

