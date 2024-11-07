Tottenham make shock U-turn over Son Heung-min contract situation in major future hint

Tottenham have reportedly decided to make a U-turn over skipper Son Heung-min’s long-term future at the club in a move that is likely to frustrate the club’s supporters.

The South Korean emerged as the club’s talisman after his record-breaking strike partner Harry Kane quit for Bayern Munich back in 2023, but there has been plenty of debate over his future after he entered the final year of his contract over the summer.

The 32-year-old has been in and out of the side this season due to injury issues but did return to action in the thumping win over Aston Villa on Sunday, only to be subbed off 10 minutes in the second half as Ange Postecoglou looked to protect one of his prized assets.

That decision did not go down well with an angry Son and while it’s widely reported that Tottenham are ready to trigger his one-way contract extension, a new twist has emerged over his future beyond 2026.

TBR Football claims Spurs have told Son’s entourage that they have no plans to open talks over a new contract and that the South Korea legend’s camp have been left shocked by the club’s decision to perform a dramatic U-turn on handing the player fresh terms.

Son will have been at the club a decade by the time next summer rolls around and has scored 165 goals and laid on a further 87 assists in 417 games in all competitions.

The former Bayer Leverkusen attacker, who currently earns £190,000 per week, remains a real leader and motivator on and off the pitch, but the club are moving in a different direction under Postecoglou – as has been evidenced by the signing of much younger players since his arrival.

Left-winger Wilson Odobert was signed over the summer, while Dominic Solanke has at least taken some of the goalscoring burden away from the Spurs skipper, along with the free-scoring Brennan Johnson.

But if TBR Football’s report is accurate, it’s sure to anger some of the fanbase who still idolise Son despite him not quite being the same player he was when Kane’s obvious threat to defenders gave him more scope to show off all his talents.

Pundit claims Son is finished at Tottenham

While the majority of Tottenham supporters still back Son, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara claimed earlier in the season that ‘proper’ fans of the club actually want him gone.

O’Hara’s comments came after the 3-1 win over Brentford back in September, a game in which the South Korean notched up two assists in a come-from-behind victory.

Speaking to a Spurs fan on talkSPORT after the game, O’Hara said: “How do you feel about Sonny? I feel like I am over the hill with him now. I just think the fans and everyone is finished with him. The proper fans. He’s not doing it.

“The quality in the final third (has gone). He is 32, is he going to go past people? Listen, he has been a great player and an unbelievable player. A Tottenham great.

“But I just feel like when I am watching him now, have you got that sharpness and edge to your game? I don’t think he has. He has gone clean through there one-v-one. The old Sonny, that’s a guaranteed goal.

“You can’t take him out of the team because there isn’t anyone better than him, but we have to start looking at a new left-winger.”

There are elements of O’Hara’s comments that ring true when it comes to Son’s finishing ability not being as clinical as it was, while he does appear to have lost a half-yard of pace as he gets older and has to deal with more injury issues.

However, he remains an integral part of Postecoglou’s starting XI and there has to be some experience kept on board to help bed the younger players in – and there are not many better mentors and role models in today’s game than the Tottenham legend.

IN FOCUS – Son still a wide threat for Tottenham

Given these fresh reports over Son’s future, TT has looked at how the winger compares with the other wide men who have played the majority of the season so far.

Spurs’ attackers’ stats this season so far

Son remains a threat from the left, even if he is no longer quite the player he was. His assist for Brennan Johnson’s equaliser against Villa last weekend was a thing of beauty and shows that he no longer has to beat a man to play a significant role in games going forward.

Johnson, however, has been on a different planet this season in terms of his goalscoring exploits but remains without an assist – an area of his game he still has plenty to work on.

Werner’s future also remains up in the air as he completes a second loan stint in north London. The German remains a complete enigma though and there is every chance that Tottenham decide against paying his loan-to-buy clause.

As for Mikey Moore, the teenage winger is a massive talent who showcased what he has to offer in the Europa League win over Dutch side AZ. However, after being handed a start in the next Premier League game at Palace, he struggled to make any impact at all and still has a way to go before becoming a regular in Postecoglou’s side.

All that adds up to keeping Son around for as long as possible, at least until Moore or Odobert develop into the talents Tottenham hope they can be going forward.