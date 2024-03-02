Tottenham man brutally told he has no ‘future’ with club and ‘should’ be sold after ample interest

Tottenham man Ryan Sessegnon has been told he “should go” as he doesn’t have “a future at Spurs” and would “benefit” from a transfer.

Sessegnon has been troubled by injuries often throughout his Spurs career. A myriad of hamstring injuries have caused most of the problems over the past few seasons.

He missed seven games as a result of a hamstring injury in 2021/22, before sitting on the sidelines for 22 games last season.

This term, the Englishman is yet to play a minute in the Premier League, after undergoing surgery, and then aggravating his hamstring troubles.

Indeed, he has been unable to be given a consistent role by any manager he’s had in north London, but Antonio Conte gave him as many minutes as he could while he was in charge.

Sessegnon started 13 Premier League games for him in the 2021/22 campaign – almost all the games he was fit for – as Tottenham finished fourth, before he started well the following season, too.

It’s unclear if he’d have been played consistently by Ange Postecoglou this season if fit, or any caretaker managers after Conte departed last season.

And while he’s not been given the chance to show what he can do under Postecoglou, it’s been suggested Sessegnon’s time at Tottenham is up.

Sessegnon told he has no ‘future at Spurs’

Indeed, journalist Dan Kilpatrick believes the wide man has no future with them and should be moved on.

“I think Sessegnon should go and probably will go. He, as much as anyone, would benefit from a fresh start. There was a lot of interest in him in the summer, and Conte really liked him,” he said on The Tottenham Way.

“I hope he can get fit again, but I don’t think he has a future at Spurs.”

It might be slightly harsh to suggest he doesn’t have a future given he’s had little chance to show that under the new regime as a result of injuries.

That said, if he never gets fully fit, Tottenham won’t want to keep waiting on him.

Interest relies on Sessegnon’s fitness

The suggestion from Kilpatrick that Sessegnon had suitors in the summer, meaning they should be able to shift him out now is all well and good, but that was after only a few games at the back end of a season with an injury that clubs likely thought would clear up.

However, Sessegnon has now missed the last 42 Premier League games on the bounce, so nobody really knows what they’ll be getting if they pick him up in the summer.

He’ll need to get back fit and show he has the ability to impact games before ample interest in him returns.

