Tottenham man at centre of huge loyalty ‘test’ as Barcelona boss Xavi desperate to complete raid

The request from Xavi to sign Tottenham man Giovani Lo Celso is reportedly seen as a ‘test’ of support for the manager from the Barcelona hierarchy.

Lo Celso is in probably his best period as a Spurs player, which is saying something considering he was signed permanently back in 2020. He largely failed to cement himself in the side before this season.

That meant for the Spaniard being sent out on loan to Villarreal for the past two terms.

He was not unimpressive in the second of those seasons, notching twice in La Liga as well as registering three assists. While he started this season sidelined with a hamstring injury, Lo Celso has come good in the past few weeks.

An injury to high-flying James Maddison has hindered the Tottenham team, but it’s meant Lo Celso has been given a chance that potentially wouldn’t have come otherwise.

The midfielder scored in his first league start of the season, before notching in the 3-3 draw with Manchester City the following game.

His growing role is useful for Spurs in Maddison’s absence, but that could come with a price.

Indeed, Barcelona had been interested for a while, and that seems to be ramping up amid Lo Celso’s good period of form.

Lo Celso interest is ‘test’ for Barcelona

Reports around their interest are gathering at pace, and while the move could be a difficult one, as it’s been reported Tottenham ‘have no intention’ to negotiate the midfielder’s exit, that won’t stop Barca.

Sky Sports reinforce that manager Xavi ‘wants the club to sign’ Lo Celso in January.

And while Tottenham’s stance is a stern one, the manager sees making an attempt nonetheless as backing for him.

Indeed, it’s said the request is ‘considered a test of how much support Xavi has among the Barca hierarchy’.

If they take Spurs’ stance as a sign that there’s no chance they’ll be able to sign Lo Celso at all, that might strain the relationship between the manager and the club, as he expects a move to at least be attempted.

Tottenham can’t let Lo Celso go

In any case, there’s a good reason for Tottenham’s lack of willing to negotiate a deal for their midfielder.

That area of the pitch is one that Spurs might struggle to fill properly in the coming months. Rodrigo Bentancur is once again sidelined, along with Maddison, and Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are expected to go to the African Cup of Nations in the New Year.

With that being said, Lo Celso is an invaluable asset for Ange Postecoglou, and that he’s the closest profile to Maddison makes him an even more important asset than other midfielders.

So while Barcelona might push, it would surely take a serious offer for Tottenham to budge.

READ MORE: Chelsea forced into shock sale of key starter as Tottenham get second chance to land midfielder in January