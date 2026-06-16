Antonin Kinsky will survive at Tottenham but not as a starter

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed Antonin Kinsky is likely to remain at Tottenham this summer, but their quest for a new goalkeeper is likely to drop him to second choice.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation and had some poor results across competitions last season. The worst spell of the campaign was under Tudor, who managed the club for just seven games and didn’t win one.

The most embarrassing result of his campaign was the 5-2 Champions League thrashing at the hands of Atletico Madrid, in which goalkeeper Kinsky survived just 17 minutes of his only European outing, making a series of horrendous mistakes to give Atleti a comfortable lead.

Kinsky’s Tottenham career looked over, but in the relegation run-in he performed far better, and as per insider Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, the Czech keeper will survive but perhaps not as a starter.

He said: “They need to look at the goalkeeper situation. Vicario has interest from both Inter and Juventus. It’s great, by the way, to see Antonin Kinsky in form and having played a major role in Tottenham staying up – he made some outstanding saves.

“Under Igor Tudor it felt like he was going to go, now I think a different situation, and Tottenham still back Kinsky to succeed, but could add, of course, a number one goalkeeper.

“In fact, very likely will, and Lucas Chevalier is one name. He joined PSG as a number one goalkeeper and very quickly didn’t become the number one goalkeeper, and now the player is looking to leave.

“They have explored James Trafford as well, but I’d say at the moment, Newcastle can be considered as the frontrunners there.”

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Kinsky to stay and Vicario to go

It seems that one of Tottenham’s goalkeeper corps will be staying this summer and another will be leaving, with Kinsky indeed the man keeping his place and Guglielmo Vicario likely to depart.

TEAMtalk is indeed aware that the Czech man has re-established himself with late-season returns under Roberto De Zerbi, and is highly regarded within the set-up.

Sources have also made it clear that Vicario is of interest to clubs in his native Italy, with Juventus and Napoli both contending for his signature.

Enquiries have been made by both clubs, and a transfer is one that could definitely have legs.

TEAMtalk has also learned that Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen is high on Tottenham’s shortlist to be the next No.1 in north London.

De Zerbi wants to reunite with him after they spent time together at the Amex, and views the Dutchman as an ideal fit for his side. Anatoliy Trubin is also being watched at Spurs.

In any case, Kinsky is deserving of a Tottenham stay, but the inconsistency at a high-pressure time last season suggests it would indeed be ideal to bring in another stopper to rival him.