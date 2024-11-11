Sergio Reguilon is planning to cancel his deal at Tottenham to play elsewhere

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon is reportedly preparing to cancel his contract in January, and his former club Sevilla are preparing a move to bring him back.

Reguilon has not been seen in a Spurs shirt at all this season. He has only once been included in a squad this term, when he was an unused substitute in the third round League Cup match against Coventry in September.

The last time Reguilon did actually play for Tottenham was in 2021/22, before he was sent on loan to Atletico Madrid the following season, and both Manchester United and Brentford last term.

Aware that he is surplus to requirements, Caught Offside reports the left-back plans to terminate his contract in January – it is due to run out in the summer anyway.

The report cites interest in the Spaniard from La Liga outfits Sevilla – where Reguilon played 38 games in 2019/20 – and Getafe.

It’s believed both clubs are set to begin talks with Tottenham and Reguilon’s representatives, which could see his deal in north London ended so he could move on a free transfer.

La Liga sides not alone with Reguilon interest

Reguilon has played for five different Spanish sides, so a return to La Liga could indeed be ideal for him.

But Sevilla and Getafe are seemingly not the only sides who want to land the left-back.

Reports of late suggested his former boss Jose Mourinho wants to take him to Fenerbahce in January.

It was felt he would be available on a cut-price deal, but it now seems he could leave for nothing, with Fenerbahce perhaps disappointed given two other clubs have made bigger strides towards landing Reguilon.

Reguilon timeline at Spurs

By Rob McCarthy

Joined Tottenham in a £32million deal on September 19 2020, with Real Madrid including a £27.5m buy-back clause in his five-year contract.

Made his Spurs debut against Chelsea 10 days later in the League Cup against Chelsea and got an assist in a game his side won on penalties.

Scored his first goal for the club in a 2-1 win over Leeds in May 2021 and enjoyed an impressive maiden campaign in north London.

A loss of form saw him struggle for consistency in his second campaign, despite making 31 appearances in all competitions and he was loaned to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2022.

Only made 12 appearances for the LaLiga giants back in his homeland and was surprisingly loaned out to Premier League rivals Man Utd at the start of the 2023/24 season due to their left-back struggles.

Lasted only half the season at Old Trafford as United opted to activate a break clause within the loan agreement after the return to fitness of Luke Shaw.

Spent the second half of last season at Brentford and impressed. However, the Bees decided against making the deal a permanent one.

Was not included in Tottenham’s Premier League squad for the current campaign after failing to secure himself a move away from the club over the summer and failing to impress Ange Postecoglou.

Has scored twice and added eight assists in 67 appearances for the club to date – stats that look likely to stay that way as he eyes a January exit.