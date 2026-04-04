One Tottenham man should be ushered out, according to an insider

A Tottenham insider feels a player who has “upset every single manager” who’s coached him at the club should be the first one let go by Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi has a big job on his hands in north London. He inherits a Spurs side just one point above the Premier League relegation zone, and who haven’t won in the league for 13 games.

Igor Tudor’s five-game spell was a disaster and De Zerbi has been tasked with picking up the pieces, on a five-year contract.

The hope from Tottenham is that their new boss leads them to safety, and then in the summer, he’ll have decisions to make on a fair few underperforming players.

Insider John Wenham feels Archie Gray is the only man safe from being let go, and he’s followed that up by suggesting Yves Bissouma absolutely has to be pushed out.

He told Tottenham News: “I’m still of the opinion that Yves Bissouma should be leaving Tottenham in seven weeks’ time when his contract is up and just being released on a free, that’s an easy decision to make.

“I mean, it will not be long until, as has happened with every single manager we’ve had since Bissouma joined the club, be that [Antonio] Conte, be that Ange [Postecoglou], be that Tudor, whoever, it’s not long until he upsets the managers because he turns up late.

“Ange made a big deal of trying to make him a leader, and then he filmed himself doing balloons and that sort of stuff, we just need to cut ties with Bissouma, have a fresh start.

“He’s an easy one, first one out the door in the summer because his contract’s up, there’s no need to renew it. Don’t worry about renewing it and trying to get six million euros from Galatasaray. Just move him on, just move him on.

“Clean slate, so I saw some people suggesting he’ll get a new start, and I think maybe they were just confused thinking that De Zerbi was his manager at Brighton, but he wasn’t.”

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Bissouma will be on way out

TEAMtalk is aware that Tottenham have been ready for some time to let Bissouma go, and with his contract up in the summer, they are not interested in retaining his services.

Though they paid £25million for the midfielder in 2022, they are not bothered about recouping that.

Bissouma is set to have options when he departs north London, though remaining in the Premier League is unlikely as West Ham and Everton have gone off him.

Sources have stated there is interest from Galatasaray, while Saudi Arabia and the United States are options, with MLS side Charlotte FC interested in Bissouma.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs stars playing for futures

Wenham has detailed how Tottenham’s players know they are “playing for their futures” for the rest of the season.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk is aware Spurs and Manchester United are on the hunt for Blackburn’s “new Phil Jones,” Tom Atcheson.

There are also clubs across Europe, including in the Bundesliga and Serie A, in the mix for the defender.

And, Tottenham are believed to be plotting a move for Arsenal target Nicolo Tresoldi, who currently plays as a striker for Club Brugge.