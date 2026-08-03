Tottenham match asking price with £47m bid submitted for left winger

Tottenham have tabled a £47m offer for a left winger that meets his club’s asking price, though why the bid won’t be accepted in its current guise has been revealed.

Tottenham have made additions in the goalkeeping position (Martin Dubravka), in defence (Marcos Senesi, Jan Paul van Hecke, Andy Robertson), and in central midfield (Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali) this summer.

It’s now full steam ahead for signings in the final third, with a right winger and either a striker or left winger wanted. Ideally, that second signing would be a player capable of playing both on the left or up front.

The No 1 target for the right side is Savinho, while Spurs were less than 24 hours away from bidding for Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi before he suffered a fractured metatarsal.

With that injury requiring surgery to fix and ruling Kroupi out for three-four months, Spurs have ramped up their efforts to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool instead.

However, with Liverpool thus far not opening the doors to a sale, Spurs may be forced into looking elsewhere for their addition on the left flank.

TEAMtalk brought news of Spurs looking into a deal for Benfica and Norway winger, Andreas Schjelderup, back on July 20.

And according to the latest from Portuguese outlet NowCanal (as cited by BolaNaRede), Tottenham have acted on that interest by tabling a bid.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham make €55m / £47m offer for Andreas Schjelderup

They stated Spurs have offered a package totalling €55m / £47m, which comprises €45m as a guaranteed payment and €10m in add-ons.

Benfica are understood to value 22-year-old Schjelderup at €55m / £47m, though per the report, they’re seeking a deal structure that works more in their favour.

The report explained: ‘Tottenham have submitted an offer of €45 million fixed, plus €10 million in variables, tottaling €55 million for the winger.

READ NEXT: Exit of Tottenham winger explored as Gakpo and Savinho deals both hit snags

‘The same source indicates that Benfica agrees with this total value, but prefers to receive a fixed fee of 50 million euros and only five million euros in variables.’

As such, and if these claims are accurate, Spurs only have to move €5m in add-ons from their bid over to the guaranteed payment side to strike a club-to-club agreement.

Schjelderup scored 10 goals across all competitions for Benfica last term, including two in the Champions League. He also scored for Norway against England in the quarter-final stages of the 2026 World Cup.

DON’T MISS: Barcelona star makes decision on joining PSG after Tottenham make contact over rival move