It looks like Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Nico Raskin at just the right time after a second source confirmed the Rangers midfielder’s intentions, and with our sources confirming the price it will take to prise the Belgian out of Ibrox.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Tottenham have become the latest club to express interest in Raskin, who has been standing out for the Belgium national team as well as his current club, Rangers.

Spurs want to strengthen their midfield in 2026 and that just so happens to be the year in which Raskin is likely to seek a move away from Rangers, after already trying to leave in the summer just gone.

With the timing right for Tottenham to strike, a second source has now added weight to the prospect of Raskin being open to a move into the Premier League.

“I’m sure he’d be tempted by a move to the Premier League. There’s no doubt about that,” Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke said.

“I think for Raskin right now, it’s a clean slate for him again under a new manager.

“He’s impressing for Belgium on the international stage as well. So it’s no surprise he’s attracting interest.

“There was interest in the summer on him, but Rangers managed to keep hold of him.

“There is Premier League interest in him, there’s interest from other European leagues as well.

“I think there’ll be a big summer ahead for Rangers and if Raskin doesn’t see any improvement maybe with Rangers, then the player himself could be tempted by a move away.”

Rangers, who are anticipating the appointment of Kevin Muscat as the replacement for Russell Martin, have Raskin under contract until 2027.

That means if they don’t sell him by next summer, he would be entering the last year of his deal. Considering that sources have backed Raskin to become Rangers’ record sale, they can’t really afford to entertain the risk of losing him at a discounted rate in January 2027 – or worse still, for free at the end of that season.

Thus, the timing could be perfect for Spurs to make a move for Raskin, also bearing in mind that one of their own midfielders, Yves Bissouma, is out of contract in June 2026.

Tottenham face competition for Raskin

However, Spurs won’t necessarily have things all their own way. Raskin is attracting interest from across Europe, including elsewhere in the Premier League but also in Serie A, LaLiga and the Bundesliga.

During the most recent transfer window, his main suitors were Crystal Palace, which he was aware of. They remain in the hunt, along with Wolves.

Of those clubs, Spurs seem the most likely to be able to offer European football on a consistent basis.

The asking price for Raskin is up to £25m, which should also be within reach for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham transfer news: £100m winger battle

Midfield isn’t the only area Spurs will be looking to strengthen, with the left-wing position currently more of a priority for them to fix.

On that front, sources have confirmed they remain in a battle with Manchester United for a Premier League talent rated in the £100m bracket.

In other news, Spurs have already been in talks with the agent of a Brazilian prospect, although so have one of their London rivals.

Who is Nico Raskin?

Raskin cost Rangers just £1.32m when he joined them from Standard Liege in January 2023, but he has since proven himself to be worth more than that.

Born in Liege, he started out in Standard’s academy, but was dropped at the age of 14. He spent time developing at Anderlecht and Gent, playing once for the latter, before Standard took him back in January 2019.

After 95 appearances across four years, Raskin earned his move to Rangers and they have proven to have the ideal platform for him.

A combative midfielder, Raskin usually sits in front of the defence to break up play. Around the time of his arrival at Ibrox, he was likened to Barry Ferguson by fellow former Belgium and Rangers player, Thomas Buffel.

The 24-year-old flourished as a more regular starter last season after having to be patient for his chance, bringing the right levels of aggression and ball protection to the Rangers engine room.

Now blossoming as a full Belgium international, Raskin has enjoyed a rapid rise in recent months. He posts good stats for tackling and passing, while he wins more aerial duels than he loses.

Raskin has admitted he has an ambition of returning to Standard Liege one day to reach 100 appearances for his hometown club. But with the way he has been playing, that won’t be a step he takes any time soon. It’s onwards and upwards for Raskin right now.