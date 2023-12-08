Tottenham midfielder exit still on the cards despite former manager’s ‘obsession’ beginning to wane

Tottenham star Eric Dier has reportedly slipped down the list of Roma targets for the January transfer window despite being strongly linked to the club.

The 29-year-old has been a regular over nine seasons for Tottenham and enjoyed 31 Premier League starts last term. Able to play in midfield or at the heart of defence, his versatility made him a vital member of the squad under various Spurs managers. However, the present incumbent does not see it that way, as Ange Postecoglou has marginalised the England star.

Dier has played just 146 minutes of competitive football in 2023-2024, with one top-flight start.

Spurs’ scintillating start to the campaign might explain his absence from the first couple of months.

But the fact he has not been seen during a recent slump paints its own picture.

The former Sporting schemer has been linked with a move away in the January transfer window.

And there have been no shortage of suitors, with Bayern Munich and Juventus also said to be in the mix.

But it was Roma’s name that could not be ignored due to the connections with the Italian club’s manager, Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician worked with Dier in North London between November 2019 and April 2021.

And it appears as though he has not forgotten the Cheltenham-born midfielder’s talents.

Earlier this week it was suggested that the former Chelsea chief’s interest in Dier was becoming an ‘obsession’.

However, that may now be wide of the mark if the latest report proves to be true.

Tottenham may look elsewhere for Dier departure

Dier made his Spurs debut in August 2014 after the Lilywhites spent £4m on his signature.

He has gone on to make 363 appearances in all competitions, with 13 goals to his name.

England came calling in 2015, with Dier earning 49 Three Lions caps to date.

But he is unlikely to add to that tally while on the Tottenham bench.

Therefore a move away seems likely. He will be out of contract at the end of the season and can leave for free.

But it appears as though Daniel Levy does not want that to happen and may well force him out in January.

Roma’s interest might well be waning, however.

Gazzetta dello Sport are suggesting that the utility player is now ‘considered less attractive’ than other defensive targets.

Those are thought to include Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Oumar Solet of Red Bull Salzburg.

The news will be a blow to Spurs as they look to offload Dier midway through the season.

Whether the other linked clubs pounce in the new year remains to be seen.

But it seems as though Dier’s stint at the club will be coming to an end at some stage next year.

