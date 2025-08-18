Yves Bissouma could be sold by Tottenham, with interested side Fenerbahce looking to drive down his price

Yves Bissouma could yet seal an exit from Tottenham and Fenerbahce have begun to make new attempts to land him, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Spurs are open to the midfielder leaving but sources state that they are trying to fight against a lowball offer.

Tottenham have been looking at rebuilding the midfield depth for Thomas Frank and there have been possibilities all summer in terms of Bissouma leaving.

It is thought the Turkish club are trying to get a potential deal down towards £10million as they revisit their interest in him from earlier in the summer, but Spurs want to strike a deal better than that if he is to leave.

There is a feeling that Galatasaray may also yet come back into the picture but for now Fenerbahce have had the chance to seal a deal for Bissouma.

The player needs to be convinced of the move, after previously being touted for transfers to both France and Italy.

Some sources are suggesting Bissouma would prefer to hold out for now as intermediaries have also been trying to set up the chance for him to make a move within the Premier League.

For now it is Fenerbahce in discussions and clarity over their financial positioning and capabilities should become clear soon.

Bissouma not high in Frank’s good books

Bissouma has not made a great impression on new Tottenham boss Frank at the beginning of his tenure at the club, with the boss revealing he had to leave the midfielder out of the UEFA Super Cup squad due to persistent lateness.

He said: “Bissouma isn’t here because of disciplinary reasons. He has been late several times, the latest one too many.

“We need to give love and have demands but there have to be consequences. There’s a been a consequence, we will follow it up when we get home and park it for now.”

Bissouma was then absent for the Premier League opener against Burnley, with Frank stating then that the midfielder had picked up an injury.

But with the scoreline 3-0 to Spurs over Burnley in that game, and the north Londoners giving Paris Saint-Germain a good game in the Super Cup, both without Bissouma, it does not appear he is needed.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs in for Nathan Collins

Tottenham and Manchester United have reportedly both joined Liverpool in the race for Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins.

But for Spurs, manager Frank’s respect for his former side Brentford could mean they do not move for the defender.

Meanwhile, it’s said that Tottenham are ‘set to seal’ the signing of Eberechi Eze after lodging a £60million bid.

Personal terms with the Crystal Palace man are already believed to have been agreed.

