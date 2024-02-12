Tottenham to mirror masterful Arsenal signing by launching stunning Real Madrid raid

Tottenham could copy an Arsenal masterstroke in the transfer market and are one of three sides in the running to sign a Real Madrid attacker, according to a report.

The Gunners struck gold when signing Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid back in the winter window of 2021.

The Norwegian playmaker, now 25. showed glimpses he could become a tormentor of defences during his temporary stint at the Emirates.

As such, Arsenal sought to sign Odegaard outright when the campaign concluded. Mikel Arteta’s side secured a permanent transfer worth €40m (including add-ons) just a few months later in August.

Odegaard has not only gone on to become one of the Premier League’s most impactful creators, but he’s also been made club captain.

The success story owes itself to the initial loan spell and according to Spanish outlet Sport, bitter rivals Tottenham are eyeing something similar.

Sport state Spurs are one of three clubs – along with Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan – who are circling over Real Madrid’s Arda Guler.

The Turkish sensation earned a permanent switch to the Bernabeu last summer after Real agreed to pay Fenerbahce a fee in the region of £18m.

The 18-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents across Europe and has already racked up four senior caps for Turkey.

However, the attacking midfielder has endured an injury-ravaged start to life in Madrid. As such, and with competition for places with the likes of Jude Bellingham fierce, Guler has been restricted to just 89 minutes of actiuon across all competitions.

Furthermore, Sport state that despite returning to full fitness, Guler is yet to convince manager Carlo Ancelotti he warrants additional game-time. The end result has seen the Turk struggle to get off the bench when named in matchday squads.

Real open to loan exit

There’s no suggestion Real Madrid want to sell the player outright. Indeed, despite his slow start Guler is still highly regarded at the club.

However, to help kickstart his faltering career it’s claimed Real are now willing to sanction a loan spell for the 2024/25 season.

That’s where Spurs, Leverkusen and Milan come in, with the trio all registering interest in the player.

Guler would reportedly give priority to whichever interested side can guarantee him the most minutes. That will present something of a conundrum for Ange Postecoglou given Guler plays in the same position as James Maddison.

Nonetheless, if Tottenham could convince Guler to sign up, they could put the first pieces of an Odegaard-type masterstroke in play.

