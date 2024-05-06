Tottenham misery as former star admits first year away was ‘my most enjoyable and best season yet’

Former Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has heaped more misery on Spurs after admitting his first season away from the club at Leicester City was his “most enjoyable” and “best” yet.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has chopped and changed his midfield selections over the last month. The Aussie is yet to find the right balance, with Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and James Maddison all rotated in and out of the eleven of late.

The constant change has clearly not benefitted Spurs who have lost four on the spin, conceding 13 goals in the process. The dire run of form has all but ended Tottenham’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Postecoglo0u has called upon Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to make major changes to his playing personnel this summer.

Whether Levy gives the green light remains to be seen, though TEAMtalk’s Tottenham expert, Rob McCarthy, has picked out five issues that require immediate attention.

One midfielder who Postecoglou clearly did not view as the answer in central areas was Harry Winks.

Spurs sold the homegrown star to Championship side Leicester City last summer in a deal worth roughly £10m.

Leicester entered the current campaign heavy favourites to win promotion. After a wobble down the stretch, the Foxes battled through to not only win promotion, but top the table too.

Winks has been a mainstay in Enzo Maresca’s midfield this season, starting 45 out of a possible 46 matches in the Championship. Winks has also completed the full match in the vast majority of those outings.

When speaking after Leicester secured their promotion, Winks was asked about former club Tottenham and his response makes grim reading for the north Londoners.

Winks was lost and losing faith at Spurs

“It’s something you don’t want to do, if I am being totally honest with you,” Winks initially admitted about dropping down a division (as quoted by HITC).

“You want to stay in the Premier League. That’s the holy grail. [But] when I see a club like Leicester come in for me, I see the infrastructure and the history of this club, it’s such a big club and a huge and strong Premier League club. There was no doubt about the club, for me.”

On his final few seasons with Spurs, Winks added: “A little bit of all of that really (lost and losing faith).

“I had such a strong and positive start to my career at Tottenham where things were great. Then I had a little bit of a spell where I didn’t really get the football I wanted to play. I didn’t really get enough game time to show anything. It’s tough.

“But you have to, somehow, stay resilient, keep confident and make a big decision. That was last year for me to leave and try something new.

“Sitting back and looking at it now, it’s probably been my most enjoyable and best season yet.”

