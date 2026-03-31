Roberto De Zerbi is on the brink of being named as the next Tottenham Hotspur manager

Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be on the cusp of reaching a full agreement to install Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s next manager, with a bumper five-year deal in the works and with the Italian having negotiated a huge bonus if he steers the club to safety and with only a few details left to be ironed out.

The north London side are hoping for a spark that can turn their season around. A truly horrific run of form has seen the club plummet within a point of the relegation zone and Tottenham are now facing their first relegation from the top flight in close to half a century – 1977 being the last time they tumbled outside the top division.

After the failed regime of Igor Tudor – TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that his tenure had been brought to an end last Monday, though with an announcement ultimately delayed owing to the passing of the Croat’s father, Mario, and to allow Spurs bosses more time to close on a successor – the club are ready to roll the survival dice one final time.

As revealed on Monday, Spurs were given significant encouragement to pursue the appointment of De Zerbi, having initially been told by the Italian that he would rather wait until the summer.

But, as sources revealed, the offer of a giant five-year deal, together with a mouthwatering bonus if he can keep the club in the Premier League has ultimately changed the player’s mind.

And after prolonged talks through both Monday evening and once again on Tuesday morning, TEAMtalk has been told that a full agreement is now closing in and his appointment may now only be hours away from full confirmation.

Indeed, we’re told that Spurs bosses knew they needed to make a bold move to show their survival intentions are genuine, believing that De Zerbi’s attitude, tactical quality, and man-management skills can pull them to safety.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher has been exclusively told from sources close to the club that Tottenham’s leadership team within their first-team squad, believed to comprise defenders Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and midfield playmaker James Maddison, are all very much ‘excited’ by his arrival and believe his appointment gives the club their best chance at survival.

As it stands, there remain a few, small, minor snags to iron out, but by widespread accounts, a full agreement should be reached imminently.

Despite that, not everyone appears enthused by the appointment…

DON’T MISS: Tottenham told why new manager Roberto De Zerbi will be a DISASTER

Spurs handed grim relegation warning despite De Zerbi appointment

Indeed, De Zerbi has been warned he will have a MAJOR job on his hands steering Spurs to safety.

Winless in the Premier League since December 28, the club are currently embroiled in the worst run of form in their entire 143-year history.

Critics believe they are only headed one way – relegation – and now a stark warning has been issued by former player and assistant boss Gus Poyet, who has listed multiple facets of the team’s failings.

“I disagree with people who say ‘this season’. This is not an accident,” Poyet explained. “Tottenham finished 17th last season, and today, they are 17th. I think the characteristics of the players Tottenham have signed, they are more suitable for European competition, which is a completely different game, and not for the English Premier League.

“The Premier League, a little bit last season, 100% this season, has become more physical, man-to-man, set-pieces, and the strongest wins. Spurs, with all the injuries they have, and those players performing at a certain level in Europe but not being able to replicate that in the Premier League, when you start losing, it is difficult to recover.

“You need more than a change in coach; you need a bit of luck, you need players to come back, you need responsibility. They are in danger, I promise you. I was worried when I was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium watching the Arsenal game live. I left that stadium thinking, ‘aye, aye, aye’. That was three or four weeks ago. After watching Forest, [I’m] more [worried]. Careful.”

Poyet also fears there may not be an immediate reaction from the players in their next game at Sunderland.

“Now they go to Sunderland. All the best going to the Stadium of Light at this moment in time after they won the derby. It’s not just about playing football; it’s about running, it’s about fighting, it’s about competing, it’s about dealing with the pressure when a team is coming and coming and the supporters are supporting.

“You need to be spot on in that game. It’s going to be tough. The most important thing, the only thing I can think of, it didn’t happen with me when I was at Sunderland, it’s in your hands. It depends on you.

“If you win the same amount of games as West Ham, then you stay up. Then, we’ll see what happens in the next couple of games.”

Poyet is not the only strong voice to speak out about the decision to appoint De Zerbi.

Outspoken former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes the decision to bring in the Italian will prove a disaster, while Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley has also questioned the wisdom of Tottenham turning to the often spiky 46-year-old.

Posting on his X account, Critchley branded his appointment as ‘just not necessary’.

‘De Zerbi has only lasted more than 91 games at a club once…

‘Half of his club roles have lasted 30 games or less… He didn’t hit the two-year mark at Brighton or Marseille… And Spurs want to offer him a five- year deal with seven games to prevent disaster? It’s just not necessary!’

Latest Tottenham news: Liverpool plot £52m raid; Spurs face big hit on £65m signing

Meanwhile, Liverpool have a serious interest in signing a young Spurs defender who has been making serious waves this season, per a strong report – and a quick look into his superb stats shows why he’s destined for a massive career in the game.

While a deal could ultimately net Spurs a huge profit on their initial investment – the player is rated at £52m – he could astonishingly leave without kicking a senior ball for the club, and denying their fans the chance to see a player already branded a ‘mega talent’.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are reportedly willing to take a hefty £15m hit on a player signed just two years ago and with a major upgrade targeted.

And finally, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has called on his old club to sign an elite Tottenham Hotspur star who he feels can take them to the ‘next level’, while also revealing two more positions in need of an upgrade.

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