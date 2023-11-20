Tottenham move for ex-Chelsea forward gets green light, but Prem return could quickly turn sour

An anticipated Tottenham bid for a former Chelsea winger is in line to be accepted, though TEAMtalk can reveal why the move could cause Ange Postecoglou a headache.

Spurs are understood to be in the market for a centre-half and wide forward when the winter window opens its doors. Tottenham only have three recognised centre-backs in their squad at present and one of them – Micky van de Ven – has been ruled out with a serious hamstring injury.

Cristian Romero is in the midst of a three-game ban, though will obviously return long before the January window opens. The final option – Eric Dier – is out of contract at season’s end and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants to cash in in January.

As such, signing a new centre-half is of vital importance for the club, as is landing a new winger amid a series of injury issues.

Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic are both long-term absentees through injury. Richarlison has undergone surgery to correct a long-standing groin problem.

Elsewhere, Son Heung-min could miss up to a month of action when representing South Korea at the Asian Cup. That tournament gets underway on January 12, with the final taking place on February 10.

The Independent confirmed a new option in the forward line will be sought in January. Per the newspaper, Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior is in Tottenham’s sights.

The former Chelsea wideman, 20, is frustrated with his lack of gametime in Turin. Spurs view the pacy left-footer as someone with sky high potential and are believed to be exploring a move.

Now, according to a fresh update from Football Insider, any Tottenham bid may well be accepted.

Juventus tipped to sanction Iling-Junior exit; price tag revealed

The online outlet state Juventus could be open to shifting Iling-Junior in January, be it via the loan or permanent routes.

Juve’s financial situation remains perilous through being ruled ineligible to compete in European competitions. It’s a situation that continues to spark speculation Dusan Vlahovic could leave, with Arsenal reportedly in the mix.

Iling-Junior would represent a more modest exit if sold. According to Il Bianconero, a bid of just €15m (approx. £13m) will be enough to seal a deal. The Italian publication claimed Tottenham would have no problems paying that amount in full.

TEAMtalk subsequently revealed Tottenham are by no means alone in chasing the ex-Blues winger. Indeed, Aston Villa, Everton and Fulham are also sizing Iling-Junior up. What’s more, we were told all four clubs are willing to make offers.

But Il Bianconero claimed Spurs are fronting the queue and Football Insider’s latest update focuses primarily on the north Londoners. The inference is it’s Tottenham who are Iling-Junior’s likeliest next club if he does leave Juventus.

Why Prem return could turn sour

But if Iling-Junior does join Tottenham, TEAMtalk has been told Iling-Junior will not readily accept being a bit-part player. Indeed, his reasoning for being open to leaving Juve is because he’s not featuring as much as he’d like at the club.

Whether Postecoglou would be able to guarantee Iling-Junior regular action is a question only he can answer.

Once the raft of injured players return and Son’s stint at the Asian Cup concludes, all bets are off as to how much playing time Iling-Junior would get.

Another option in Tottenham’s sights is former Celtic winger, Jota. Postecoglou knows the Portuguese well through their time in Glasgow and Jota’s current club, Al-Ittihad, are open to a loan exit in January.

Elsewhere, The Daily Express claim Spurs could use Leeds United’s interest in signing loanee Joe Rodon outright to their advantage. A swap deal that would bring an electric winger the other way has been touted…

