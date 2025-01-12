Tottenham moving fast as £27m bid tabled for Italy midfielder with 80 career goal contributions

Tottenham are reportedly ready to bid €32million (£27m / $32.8m) to try and secure the services of an Inter Milan and Italy midfielder in the closing weeks of the January transfer window.

The north London club are certainly being proactive in their efforts to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s injury-hit squad in the winter window, having already signed impressive young keeper Antonin Kinsky while they continue to hunt PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Getting another midfielder on board for Postecoglou is another distinct possibility and the latest reports from Italy suggest that Tottenham have ramped up their pursuit of Inter star Davide Frattesi.

The 25-year-old Italy international, who has struggled for regular playing time this season, is reportedly seeking a fresh start and a move to the Premier League has been mooted for the player.

As per Inter Live, the San Siro outfit currently value Frattesi at around €45-50m and are not planning to offer any discounts, although that stance only applies to Serie A rivals.

To that end, the report suggests that Spurs are prepared to make a “significant offer” for Frattesi, with TV Play claiming that Postecoglou’s side is ready to bid €32m “immediately” to try and get their man.

Despite stiff competition, Tottenham are reportedly leading the chase for the player and also remain confident they can negotiate a lower fee, with Frattesi ready to move on and happy to head to north London if an agreement is reached with Inter.

One rival that could throw a spanner in the works though is Roma, who are thought to be Frattesi’s first-choice option – given that he spent three years there during his youth.

Frattesi struggling for game time at Inter

Frattesi joined Inter Milan last summer after a stellar stint at Sassuolo and was part of Inter’s title-winning squad last season.

He made a significant impact during his initial loan spell, including a goal on his debut in the 5–1 derby win over AC Milan and a last-gasp winner against Udinese.

However, this season has been more of a struggle for the player, having only started a handful of matches under Simone Inzaghi. Despite that limited game time he has still managed to notch three goals and an assist in 16 total appearances this term.

Frattesi’s overall record at Inter includes 11 goals and eight assists in 58 appearances, while he has 80 goal contributions in 322 games throughout his career so far.

He is a player who is renowned for his versatility, work rate and ability to impact games from midfield and could become a key man in Postecoglou’s midfield going forward.

The report adds that a switch to Tottenham would offer Frattesi the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League, while also providing Postecoglou with the sort of squad depth that could add a push for the European places in the second half of the campaign.

While negotiations with Inter Milan are expected to continue in the coming weeks, Spurs are hoping to conclyde a deal quickly to avoid other suitors getting ahead of them.

