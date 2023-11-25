Tottenham must sweep Brentford aside for star winger after record signing failure as search begins

Johan Bayakoko on the ball ahead of Emil Forsberg during Belgium v Sweden

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Johan Bakayoko amid their search for new wingers, and they’ll have to battle Brentford for his signature.

Bakayoko impressed during his breakthrough season for PSV Eindhoven last term. Indeed, in 23 Eredivisie games, the Belgian scored five goals and provided five assists.

That piqued the interest of Brentford, who launched a club record offer for him, starting at £30million, along with a potential £4.2million in add-ons.

It was said at the time that there was a ‘cautious optimism’ from both sides that there was a deal to be done late on in the summer window.

Despite that optimism, the deal fell through, and the Bees didn’t sign in the final days of the summer.

Since then, Bakayoko has been linked with Liverpool.

It’s reported Jurgen Klopp has demanded the signing of a winger in 2024, and wants the PSV star to be that man.

Despite that, Brentford remain interested in signing him.

Tottenham must sweep Brentford aside for Bakayoko

That’s according to Sky Sports, who report that while Assane Diao is among ‘several targets’ ahead of January, their shortlist list still includes Bakayoko.

It’s little surprise why that is, given he’s provided the second-most assists in the Eredivisie this season with six, and has also scored twice.

But while the Bees retain their interest in the star they tried to sign in the summer, and are ‘considering whether to revive’ the deal, they’ll have competition from Tottenham.

Indeed, Ange Postecoglou’s side are said to be one of the ‘other big clubs’ interested in him.

Tottenham after attacking reinforcements

The report suggests Spurs are ‘on the hunt for a new winger’, and that makes sense given the current makeup of their side.

With Heung-min Son moving to the centre after Harry Kane’s departure, there’s a gap outside for a quality attacker. Richarlison has played in that role this season, but continues to struggle to produce.

What’s more, it’s been suggested the Brazilian may be ‘willing to accept an offer’ from the Saudi Pro League soon.

Spurs might not have to worry about a member of their attack not pulling their weight if they are to recruit Bakayoko, who’s showing himself to be a great provider at the moment.

It’ll be interesting to see, if both they and Brentford go for it, who comes out on top. Spurs are obviously the bigger side, but the Bees may be able to offer more game-time.

READ MORE: Tottenham told Arsenal, Chelsea striker target can push them to next level; they ‘need competition’