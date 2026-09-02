Tottenham told their signing is third WORST of every Premier League deal this summer

A report which has ranked every signing made by Premier League sides this summer has placed a Tottenham deal as the third worst.

Tottenham presided over a monumental squad overhaul in the summer transfer window, with additions made in every department of their squad.

Spurs broke their transfer record when signing Sandro Tonali for £100m. The club’s transfer record prior to this summer stood at £65m (Dominic Solanke), and would have been broken by the Mateus Fernandes and Savio signings too.

Going into the final days of the window, Spurs hoped to sign either Cody Gakpo or Iliman Ndiaye for the left wing position.

Ultimately, Liverpool torpedoed their plans by refusing to sell Gakpo, which in turn, led to Man City hijacking Tottenham’s move for Ndiaye.

The end result was a rather underwhelming loan swoop for Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk, which has now been panned by The Athletic.

The outlet ranked every signing made by Premier League clubs this summer, and of the 155 deals that met their criteria for inclusion, Mudryk was placed in 153rd spot.

Explaining the factors that went into their selections, the report stated: ‘This is not a list ordered purely by ability, but also by cost-effectiveness, how important each new arrival will be to the team that has signed them, and whether they fill a dire and necessary need in a certain position.

‘We’ve trimmed it down to senior, first-team players only, excluding those who have gone straight into under-21s football.

‘And, if a player has been signed by a club but has not joined them yet — for example, if they have stayed with their existing club on loan — they have not been added to this list.’

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Mykhailo Mudryk signing panned with welding analogy

With that in mind, the piece’s author, Tim Spiers, justified his lowly selection for Mudryk when writing: ‘If you were a welder, but you had not welded professionally since November 2024, would you expect one of the richest and most ambitious welding firms in the country to acquire your services?

‘No, but you would be absolutely delighted.

‘The fans of that welding firm, though, would be forgiven for being a little sceptical.

‘Anyway, the point is, we can’t see Mudryk doing much at Spurs. If they take up that £75million option, I’ll quit journalism and become a welder.’

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Mudryk is a known commodity to Roberto De Zerbi having played under the Spurs boss at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The fact the clause attached in this deal is an option and not an obligation means it’s a low-risk affair for Spurs.

However, it’s probably also true to say it’s a low-reward affair too, with very little expected from a player who hasn’t played professional football in nearly two years.

And considering Mudryk represents the alternative to Gakpo and Ndiaye who are both Premier League-proven and in the primes of their careers, it’s easy to see why hopes aren’t high for this particular move.

For context, Tottenham’s other qualifying signings were ranked as follows: Martin Dubravka (131st), Tosin Adarabioyo (116th), Savio (106th), Sandro Tonali (95th), Andy Robertson (90th), Omar Marmoush (60th), Jan Paul van Hecke (49th), Mateus Fernandes (47th), Marcos Senesi (19th).