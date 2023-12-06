Tottenham name surprising Richarlison asking price as Saudi Pro League clubs come calling again

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly named their asking price for Richarlison amid growing interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The 26-year-old Brazilian joined Spurs in a big-money £60million deal from Everton 18 months ago but things have certainly not gone to plan for Richarlison or the club.

The Brazil international has scored just five goals Tottenham in 47 appearances in all competitions, massively failing to life up to the promise he showed during his time at Goodison Park.

Richarlison notched three times in 35 outings in his first season at the club and has two to his name this season.

He has only just returned to the side after undergoing groin surgery last month and came on as a late substitute in the dramatic 3-3 draw at Manchester City on Sunday.

However, his return has coincided with links to clubs in Saudi Arabia again as Spurs consider cashing in.

The north London side are not expected to let Richarlison leave on the cheap though, despite his struggles.

According to a recent report from 90min, Daniel Levy will demand his money back Brazilian, even though his reputation has taken a battering at Tottenham.

The attacker remains under contract until the summer of 2027, which does put Spurs in a strong position to demand a decent fee. Richarlison also earns a salary of around £90,000-a-week.

Postecoglou targets January striker move

Reports of a potential exit for the former Everton man should not come as too much of a surprise, given that Ange Postecoglou is expected to try and sign another striker in the January window.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney continues to be linked with a switch to north London, although Arsenal and Chelsea are both thought to be ahead of Spurs in the race for the England international.

Former Celtic striker Jota is also known to be an option for Ange Postecoglou, although the attacker looks set for a change of heart and is set to stay at Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Meanwhile, there also suggestions that Tottenham could also offload summer signing Alejo Veliz, who is being tipped to join Serie A side Bologna.

Postecoglou’s men are back in action on Thursday evening when they welcome London rivals West Ham in the Premier League, looking to end a run of back-to-back home losses.

