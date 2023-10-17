Tottenham name their price after Euro giant get thumbs up for risky January transfer

Italian giant Juventus are ‘fascinated’ by a Tottenham star they’ve scouted in the current international break, and how much a risky January transfer will cost has been revealed in a report.

Juventus’ midfield options have been decimated over recent weeks. Paul Pogba has been provisionally suspended after failing an anti-doping test. The Frenchman’s B sample confirmed the positive result 10 days ago.

More recently, Nicolo Fagioli has been banned for seven months after admitting to breaching betting regulations. The Italian’s suspension is actually a 12-month ban, though five months of it are suspended.

With two options now unavailable to manager Max Allegri, Juventus are expected to dip into the transfer market in January to bolster their ranks.

One player in their sights is forgotten Tottenham man, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane, 28, has been made to take a backseat since Ange Postecoglou took charge. Indeed, the wildly impressive pairing of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr has been favoured by the Australian thus far.

Hojbjerg is understood to be keen on trying a new experience away from Spurs moving forwards. Per the latest from Gazzetta dello Sport, a new challenge in Turin could await.

Hojbjerg passes Juventus scouting test

The Italian outlet state a Juventus official recently scouted Hojbjerg during Denmark’s 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The reason for attending that match rather than one of Tottenham’s was due to the fact Hojbjerg still regularly gets the full 90 minutes for his country. By contrast, Hojbjerg has been afforded just 125 minutes of Premier League action at Tottenham this season.

Hojbjerg impressed Juve’s recruitment team with his ‘great substance, good technique and leadership’. Indeed, it’s noted the idea of signing Hojbjerg is one that continues to fascinate the club.

Juventus do have alternative options in mind, such as Manu Kone (Borussia Monchengladbach), Habib Diarra (Strasbourg), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco) and Lazar Samardzic (Udinese). However, it’s Hojbjerg who has risen to the top of their shortlist.

£26m enough to seal risky January transfer?

From Tottenham’s perspective, it’s stated they’ll not entertain any loan enquiries for the combative midfielder.

Indeed, with Bissouma and Sarr both due to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations that starts on January 13, a loan exit would make little sense given Hojbjerg will be in line to deputise for Spurs in their absences.

However, the story may be different if Spurs receive an offer to sell Hojbjerg outright.

Gazzetta dello Sport concluded Spurs could greenlight a sale if €30m (approx. £26m) is bid.

